Retail investors often struggle to decide how much of their portfolio to allocate to equity, debt, and gold. While equity funds offer the potential for higher long-term returns, debt funds can provide stability, and gold ETFs or funds can help diversify a portfolio.

The challenge is finding the right balance between these asset classes to achieve better returns without taking on excessive volatility.

A recent report, Chemistry of Investing, by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund offers some insights. Its analysis of nearly 25 years of market data shows how different combinations of equity, debt, and gold have performed in terms of average returns and volatility.

Gold, debt and equity: How different portfolio combinations performed? The table compares different equity and debt allocations while keeping gold exposure constant at 20% in portfolio combinations over 25 years (September 2001–October 2026).

Average one-year rolling returns: The average of one-year returns calculated on a daily basis, showing how investments performed for investors entering at different points in time, rather than over a single fixed period.

Standard deviation (volatility): Measures how much returns fluctuate around their average. A higher figure means greater fluctuations, while a lower figure indicates relatively stable returns.

Equity Debt Gold Average annual rolling return Average annual volatility 0% 100% 0% 6.72% 6.36% 0% 80% 20% 8.60% 6.18% 10% 70% 20% 9.78% 5.51% 20% 60% 20% 10.95% 6.12% 25% 55% 20% 11.54% 6.83% 35% 45% 20% 12.71% 8.73% 40% 40% 20% 13.30% 9.83% 50% 30% 20% 14.48% 12.19% 55% 25% 20% 15.06% 13.42% 60% 20% 20% 15.65% 14.68% 65% 15% 20% 16.24% 15.96% 70% 10% 20% 16.83% 17.25% 80% 0% 20% 18.00% 19.86% 100% 0% 0% 18.47% 25.35% Source: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund; Equity: BSE Sensex TRI; Debt: CRISIL 10-Year Gilt Index; MCX Gold INR. Returns represent daily rolling one-year averages, while volatility is measured by standard deviation, for September 2001–October 2026.

Interestingly, the 10% equity, 70% debt, and 20% gold portfolio recorded the lowest volatility of 5.51%, while delivering an average annual return of 9.78%. In comparison, a 100% debt portfolio generated an average return of just 6.72%, with volatility of 6.36%.

This suggests that adding equity and gold to a debt-heavy portfolio improved returns while reducing volatility. Investing only in debt funds does not necessarily mean lower portfolio risk.

At the other end of the spectrum, a portfolio with 80% equity and 20% gold delivered an average return of 18%, but also recorded high volatility of 19.86%. However, the 100% equity portfolio recorded the highest returns with volatility of 25.35%.

Which portfolio mix stands out for investors? Among the combinations, the 25% equity, 55% debt, and 20% gold portfolio stands out for investors looking for a balance between returns and volatility. It delivered 11.54% average annual returns with volatility of less than 7%.

The next listed combination, with 35% equity, 45% debt, and 20% gold, saw volatility shoot up to 8.73%.

The report noted, “adding a judicious combination of low-correlated, no-correlated, and negatively correlated growing asset classes can achieve a superior risk-adjusted return on the portfolio level.”

However, there is no universally suitable allocation. Investors should assess their investment horizon, ability to withstand market fluctuations, liquidity requirements, and financial goals before deciding their equity, debt, and gold exposure.