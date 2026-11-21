Retail investors often struggle to decide how much of their portfolio to allocate to equity, debt, and gold. While equity funds offer the potential for higher long-term returns, debt funds can provide stability, and gold ETFs or funds can help diversify a portfolio.
The challenge is finding the right balance between these asset classes to achieve better returns without taking on excessive volatility.
A recent report, Chemistry of Investing, by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund offers some insights. Its analysis of nearly 25 years of market data shows how different combinations of equity, debt, and gold have performed in terms of average returns and volatility.
The table compares different equity and debt allocations while keeping gold exposure constant at 20% in portfolio combinations over 25 years (September 2001–October 2026).
|Equity
|Debt
|Gold
|Average annual rolling return
|Average annual volatility
|0%
|100%
|0%
|6.72%
|6.36%
|0%
|80%
|20%
|8.60%
|6.18%
|10%
|70%
|20%
|9.78%
|5.51%
|20%
|60%
|20%
|10.95%
|6.12%
|25%
|55%
|20%
|11.54%
|6.83%
|35%
|45%
|20%
|12.71%
|8.73%
|40%
|40%
|20%
|13.30%
|9.83%
|50%
|30%
|20%
|14.48%
|12.19%
|55%
|25%
|20%
|15.06%
|13.42%
|60%
|20%
|20%
|15.65%
|14.68%
|65%
|15%
|20%
|16.24%
|15.96%
|70%
|10%
|20%
|16.83%
|17.25%
|80%
|0%
|20%
|18.00%
|19.86%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|18.47%
|25.35%
Source: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund; Equity: BSE Sensex TRI; Debt: CRISIL 10-Year Gilt Index; MCX Gold INR. Returns represent daily rolling one-year averages, while volatility is measured by standard deviation, for September 2001–October 2026.
Interestingly, the 10% equity, 70% debt, and 20% gold portfolio recorded the lowest volatility of 5.51%, while delivering an average annual return of 9.78%. In comparison, a 100% debt portfolio generated an average return of just 6.72%, with volatility of 6.36%.
This suggests that adding equity and gold to a debt-heavy portfolio improved returns while reducing volatility. Investing only in debt funds does not necessarily mean lower portfolio risk.
At the other end of the spectrum, a portfolio with 80% equity and 20% gold delivered an average return of 18%, but also recorded high volatility of 19.86%. However, the 100% equity portfolio recorded the highest returns with volatility of 25.35%.
Among the combinations, the 25% equity, 55% debt, and 20% gold portfolio stands out for investors looking for a balance between returns and volatility. It delivered 11.54% average annual returns with volatility of less than 7%.
The next listed combination, with 35% equity, 45% debt, and 20% gold, saw volatility shoot up to 8.73%.
The report noted, “adding a judicious combination of low-correlated, no-correlated, and negatively correlated growing asset classes can achieve a superior risk-adjusted return on the portfolio level.”
However, there is no universally suitable allocation. Investors should assess their investment horizon, ability to withstand market fluctuations, liquidity requirements, and financial goals before deciding their equity, debt, and gold exposure.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a SEBI-registered adviser before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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