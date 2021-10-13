Gold, digital gold, ETF gold or gold bond? What to buy this festive season

“Of late we have seen many debates about the form in which Gold investment is better, on the one side you cannot wear paper gold in your family functions while on another side you do not get the full benefit of price benefits in physical gold. In the near term we have seen attraction coming into sovereign gold bond as it fetches the interest rate and easy liquidity through stock exchanges, while physical gold gives you liquidity at midnight," said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}