Gold drops 30%, silver plunges 54% — but history shows 2026 correction isn’t the deepest yet

Gold and silver have witnessed a correction from their all-time highs in recent months, but historical data suggests the current decline is still smaller than many previous bear phases in precious metals, according to the July 2026 edition of DSP Netra.

The report compares every major drawdown in gold and silver prices since the 1970s, analysing the rally before each peak, the subsequent drawdown, the time taken to reach a durable bottom and the period required to recover previous record highs.

Gold's current correction is around 30%

View full Image View full Image Source: DSP Netra, Data as on June 2026

According to the report, gold touched an all-time high of $5,602 per ounce in January 2026. Since then, it has reached a low of $3,942 per ounce, marking an overall drawdown of nearly 30%.

Historically, this is milder than several previous gold downturns. The steepest correction came after the January 1980 peak, when gold prices plunged 71%. It took 19 years and 7 months to reach a durable bottom, while reclaiming the previous all-time high took another 28 years.

Following the December 1974 peak, gold corrected 49%, reaching its bottom in nearly 1 year and 8 months. After the September 2011 high, prices fell 46%, while the March 2008 cycle recorded a 34% decline.

The current cycle crossed the 25% drawdown mark within two months of the January 2026 peak. However, as the correction is still underway, the data highlights that the durable bottom and eventual recovery period are yet to be determined.

Silver has seen a sharper decline

View full Image View full Image Source: DSP Netra, Data as of June 2026

Silver has corrected more sharply than gold during the current cycle.

The report shows silver climbed to an all-time high of $121.6 per ounce in January 2026 before falling to a low of $55.6 per ounce, translating into an overall drawdown of about 54%.

Even so, the correction remains smaller than some of silver's historic downturns.

After the January 1980 peak, silver tumbled 93%, taking more than 11 years to reach a durable bottom and over 31 years to recover its previous high.

The April 2011 cycle witnessed a 77% decline, while the August 1975 correction was comparatively milder at 27%.

Like gold, silver crossed the 25% drawdown threshold within a month of its January 2026 peak. The data highlights that the current cycle is still evolving, making it too early to determine when prices will establish a durable bottom or recover their previous highs.

Price declines are only part of the correction “Drawdown analysis shows severe price damage, but time correction is still pending,” the DSP Netra report mentioned.

Historically, gold and silver have taken anywhere from a few months to several years to reach a durable bottom, while recovering to previous record highs has taken decades.

For example, after the 1980 peak, gold required nearly 20 years to bottom and another 28 years to reclaim its previous high. Silver's recovery was even longer, taking more than 31 years after the 1980 cycle.

By comparison, the current correction began only after the January 2026 peak, with both metals reaching the 25% drawdown mark within one to two months.

Past market cycles provide context for today's correction The report also compares the rallies that preceded each correction.

Gold had rallied 435% before peaking in January 2026, compared with gains of 773% before the 1980 correction, 310% before the 2008 cycle and 182% before the 2011 peak.

Silver's rally was even stronger, rising 945% before its January 2026 peak. However, that was still below the 1158% and 1340% rallies recorded before the 1980 and 2011 drawdowns, respectively.