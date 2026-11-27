Are you looking to build a balanced investment portfolio in 2027? One of the key decisions is how much to allocate to equities, debt and gold.

Since each asset class serves a different purpose, focusing on one may not be the best strategy. Equity Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) offer exposure to the stock market and the potential for long-term wealth creation. However, they can be volatile and are subject to short-term market fluctuations.

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Debt mutual funds, on the other hand, invest in fixed-income securities and add stability to a portfolio. They generally offer greater predictability and may provide a regular income stream. However, returns are not guaranteed, as they remain exposed to interest-rate and credit-related risks.

Gold plays a slightly different role in comparison to other asset classes. It can help diversify a portfolio and may offer a cushion during periods of market uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil. However, it does not generate regular income, and its price can fluctuate, as has been witnessed throughout this year.

How should investors divide their money between gold, equity ETFs and debt funds? Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said investors should focus on the role each asset class plays in their portfolio rather than trying to identify the best-performing investment option.

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"Rather than picking one winner, investors can look at each asset by the role it plays. Equity ETFs are typically used for long-term growth, debt mutual funds for stability, and gold for diversification. For instance, with ₹1 lakh, one may first decide how much is needed for stability, then allocate for growth based on time horizon, keeping gold as a smaller portion built gradually. A moderate investor might end up with roughly ₹50,000 in an equity ETF, ₹40,000 in debt funds and ₹10,000 in gold. The mix would vary with individual goals and risk appetite," Shetty explained.

What should investors consider before investing in 2027? The allocation discussed above can serve as a prudent starting point. If you are an investor with a longer-term investment horizon and holding period, you may consider a higher allocation to equity-based ETFs, whereas those approaching financial goals or seeking capital protection may consider a larger allocation to the debt component.

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Gold, meanwhile, can remain a smaller part of an individual investor's portfolio to provide diversification rather than becoming the primary investment. Therefore, it is clear that the allocation of funds across asset classes may vary with financial circumstances and economic conditions.

Eventually, it will be wise for investors to align their asset allocation with their family responsibilities, current financial condition and long-term financial goals.

Moreover, reviewing and rebalancing the portfolio periodically can go a long way toward helping investors maintain the intended mix of asset classes as market values evolve.

The key is not to find one asset class that outperforms the others in 2027, but to build a portfolio in which growth, stability, predictability and diversification work together.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals and risk appetite before making investment decisions.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in