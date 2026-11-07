Gold ETF folios surge 164% in 3 years, outpacing equity mutual funds: Study warns against FOMO-driven gold investments

Gold ETFs are emerging as a major investment choice among Indian investors, with their folio count growing significantly faster than that of equity mutual funds over the past three years.

This raises questions about whether investors are increasingly chasing gold returns rather than following a disciplined asset allocation strategy.

According to an analysis by OmniScience Capital, gold ETFs witnessed a 164% growth in folios between September 2023 and September 2026, compared with just 30% growth in large-cap mutual fund folios. Their assets under management (AUM) also surged to nearly half the AUM of large-cap funds.

How much have gold ETF folios grown compared with equity funds? A folio is an investment account number assigned to an investor by a mutual fund house for a particular scheme. It indicates the number of investment accounts, rather than the number of unique investors, as one investor can hold multiple folios.

OmniScience Capital's analysis shows that gold ETFs recorded a 2.6-fold increase in folios over three years, significantly outpacing the 1.3-fold growth in large-cap mutual fund folios.

Category No. of folios (September 2026) Average net AUM ( ₹ crore) Three-year growth in folios Gold ETFs 1,26,77,259 1,88,934 164% Large-cap funds 1,69,60,523 4,02,388 30% Mid-cap funds 2,67,68,077 5,32,198 124% Small-cap funds 3,03,81,196 4,66,852 107% *Source: OmniScience Capital

The numbers suggest that gold ETFs have attracted significant investor interest. Their folio growth has also exceeded that of mid-cap and small-cap funds, which recorded increases of 124% and 107%, respectively.

Also Read | Fund managers offbeat picks: Stocks that feature in only one mutual fund scheme

Has gold ETF AUM grown faster than that of equity funds? The rise is also visible in the assets managed by gold ETFs. Their AUM increased from ₹5,667 crore in September 2019 to ₹1.89 lakh crore in September 2026. In comparison, the AUM of all equity mutual funds increased to ₹38.51 lakh crore from ₹7.02 lakh crore during the same period.

Year Gold ETF AUM ( ₹ crore) YoY growth All equity AUM ( ₹ crore) YoY growth Sep-19 5,667 — 7,01,880 — Sep-20 13,622 140.4% 7,67,954 9.4% Sep-21 16,248 19.3% 12,65,779 64.8% Sep-22 19,429 19.6% 14,86,235 17.4% Sep-23 24,011 23.6% 19,08,362 28.4% Sep-24 38,166 59.0% 30,65,897 60.7% Sep-25 81,700 114.1% 34,08,340 11.2% Sep-26 1,88,934 131.3% 38,50,661 13.0% *Source: OmniScience Capital

The total gold ETF AUM of ₹1.9 lakh crore equals nearly half of the ₹4 lakh crore AUM in large-cap funds. This gold allocation, which is 47% of the large-cap funds' AUM, appears overstretched, the report noted.

OmniScience Capital believes that gold ETFs have witnessed steep growth in AUM compared with equity mutual funds, even after adjusting for the underlying asset class returns. This indicates that investors taking exposure to gold ETFs are chasing a gold rally in the last 3 years.

Such a sharp increase in allocation raises concerns about investors' asset allocation decisions.

According to the firm, gold falls under the alternative asset class category where the typical recommended allocation for the overall alternatives is 10-20%, with gold accounting for 5-10%, essentially a hedge against inflation for the liquid portion of the portfolio.

This alternative category also includes private equity, structured debt, SIFs, REITs, and InvITs, among other alternative asset classes.

Why should investors not deviate from the ideal gold allocation? “We believe this FOMO behaviour would have been similar for any security whose price is rising. This aggressive migration signals a notable departure from structured asset allocation,” said Ashwini Shami, President and Chief Portfolio Manager at OmniScience Capital.

Shami also cautioned investors against assuming that gold price, inflation and interest rates would necessarily rise together over the next few years. He said it was extremely important for investors to recalibrate their asset allocations and rationalise their expectations going forward.

While central bank purchases are expected to support gold demand, selling by other investors seeking higher yields from short- to medium-duration fixed-income securities could balance prices.