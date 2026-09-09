Gold ETF inflows halve in July as profit-booking and price volatility cool investor appetite

Net inflows into gold ETFs dipped sharply in July, falling nearly 55% month-on-month to ₹1,559 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Gold ETFs saw an outflow of ₹725 crore in May 2026 before flows turned positive in June, with inflows worth ₹3,443 crore.
The decline comes after an extended rally that pushed gold ETF assets under management to record highs, followed by a sharp market correction that prompted retail investors to pause fresh allocations, according to industry experts.