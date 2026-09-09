Gold ETF inflows halve in July as profit-booking and price volatility cool investor appetite

Ann Jacob
2 min read9 Sep 2026, 12:33 PM IST
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Gold portfolios are meant to hedge and absorb shocks. Investors should maintain a disciplined 10-15% allocation to precious metals rather than time price tops and bottoms.
Summary
Gold ETF inflows fell 55% in July after a sharp correction in precious metals. Experts see profit-booking and leverage unwinding, but say diversification and de-dollarization support long-term demand.

Net inflows into gold ETFs dipped sharply in July, falling nearly 55% month-on-month to 1,559 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Gold ETFs saw an outflow of 725 crore in May 2026 before flows turned positive in June, with inflows worth 3,443 crore.

The decline comes after an extended rally that pushed gold ETF assets under management to record highs, followed by a sharp market correction that prompted retail investors to pause fresh allocations, according to industry experts.

Profit-booking and leverage

The sudden decline in flows points to a shift from aggressive momentum-chasing to cautious profit-booking. Following a major price surge in gold ETFs between April 2020 and early 2026, gold and silver prices corrected significantly, down nearly 30% and 50% from their peak levels, respectively.

According to Navneet Damani, head of research for commodities and currency at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, retail participation is heavily tied to price momentum.

"Whenever something is moving, investors try to jump in to chase that. And when prices start to correct, the traction or the kind of flows which come into any kind of segment starts to pause," Damani explained, noting that many investors paused SIPs as prices retreated.

Also Read | Two reasons why gold ETFs have hit a speed bump

Vikram Dhawan, head commodities and fund manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund, attributed the pullback to profit-taking and the unwinding of speculative positions.

"What happened initially in 2026 was profit-taking, which snowballed into huge volatility, partly because a lot of leverage bets had been taken in gold and silver in overseas markets," Dhawan said.

He noted that higher oil prices and rising global bond yields added macro headwinds, driving tactical capital out.

Central bank demand

Despite the temporary slowdown in retail flows, market experts maintain a constructive long-term outlook for precious metals.

Damani expects a V-shaped recovery in international gold prices, targeting $5,500 to $5,700 per ounce over the next 12 to 24 months. "De-dollarization and treasuries moving away from US Treasury bonds to gold as an asset will be the larger theme," Damani stated.

Also Read | Sebi’s new closing-price mechanism trips up ETFs

Dhawan similarly highlighted that portfolio diversification will remain the primary driver for gold ETF adoption.

"The long-term driver for gold ETFs is asset allocation. Tactical money will come and go, but long-term flows will be driven by demand for asset allocation and risk-weighted returns," Dhawan noted.

Gold portfolios are intended to hedge and act as a shock absorber. Investors should maintain a disciplined 10-15% allocation to precious metals, rather than attempting to time price tops and bottoms.

Accumulating on dips via SIPs can help investors maintain a diversified portfolio while avoiding the risks of trying to predict short-term price movements.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Gold's lost lustre: can investors still be bullish on bullion?

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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