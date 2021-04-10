Gold ETF saw record net inflows of 6,918 crore in FY21

“Fluctuations in bond yields are keeping the volatility high for gold prices. Pace of gold purchases by the central bank has been slow, but consistent, supporting overall market sentiment. Rapid rise in covid cases and the impact of the same on economy and overall is increasing the panic and distress in the market. Holdings of gold-backed ETFs and similar products reached a record $3,890t by the end of September. Global investors added record amounts of gold-backed ETFs to their portfolios in the first half of 2020," said Navneet Damani, vice president, commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.