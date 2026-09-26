Gold ETF vs Gold FoF: How do they differ and which one costs more?

Investing in gold remains a cornerstone strategy for diversifying portfolios and hedging against inflation and market volatility. Beyond physical gold, regulated digital avenues like Gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and Gold Fund of Funds (FoF) offer convenient exposure to gold prices. While both track domestic gold movements, their operational structures, cost setups, and accessibility differ significantly.
A Gold ETF is a passive mutual fund scheme that invests directly in physical gold of 99.5% purity. Regulated by SEBI and listed on exchanges like the NSE and BSE, these units mirror real-time domestic gold prices.
Because Gold ETFs trade like equities during market hours, investors can take advantage of intraday price movements. However, transactions require an active Demat and trading account, along with applicable brokerage and exchange fees.
A Gold FoF (or Gold Savings Fund) is a mutual fund scheme that invests its assets into underlying Gold ETFs rather than purchasing physical gold directly. Managed by professional asset management companies, it allows individuals to gain gold exposure through standard mutual fund channels.
Investors do not need a Demat account to invest in a Gold FoF. Units are issued and redeemed based on the net asset value (NAV) calculated at the end of each trading day, making it well-suited for regular, automated investments like SIPs.
The primary distinction between the two products lies in how investors buy, sell and hold their investments.
Trading mechanism: Gold ETFs are bought and sold on stock exchanges during market hours, whereas Gold FOFs are purchased or redeemed through mutual fund platforms.
Pricing: Gold ETFs trade at a market price that can change throughout the trading session. Gold FOF transactions take place at the applicable end-of-day NAV.
Demat requirement: A demat account is required to invest directly in a Gold ETF. A Gold FOF can generally be purchased without a demat account.
SIP facility: Traditional Gold ETF investing does not offer SIPs in the same way mutual funds do. Gold FOFs, being mutual fund schemes, can support systematic investment plans, allowing investors to invest smaller amounts at regular intervals.
Liquidity: Gold ETFs offer intraday trading flexibility because they can be bought or sold during exchange hours. Gold FOFs are redeemed at the applicable NAV rather than being traded continuously on an exchange.
Costs: Gold ETFs generally have a lower expense ratio. Gold FOFs can involve additional expenses because the fund invests in an underlying Gold ETF, resulting in costs at both levels.
From a pure management fee perspective, Gold FoFs cost more on an ongoing annual basis.
Because a Gold FoF invests in an underlying Gold ETF, it carries a two-layered cost: the expense ratio of the underlying ETF plus the additional management expense of the FoF layer.
Therefore, investors comparing the two should consider not only the expense ratio but also their need for intraday liquidity, SIP investing, demat convenience and overall investment horizon.
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