Gold ETFs provide a way to invest in gold without buying physical gold and track domestic gold prices, while Nifty 50 ETFs track the Nifty 50 index and invest in its stocks with the same weightage.

While both are passive funds tracking their respective underlying asset classes, their returns could vary significantly over the short and long term.

According to Value Research data, domestic gold prices have returned -2.83%, 25.79% and 20.44% over one, three and five years, respectively. However, the Nifty 50 TRI index has delivered returns of -1.32%, 10.21% and 9.77% over the same periods, as of 27 November.

This shows that gold has performed better over three and five years but has marginally underperformed the Nifty 50 over one year. Here are the top five schemes in each category and how they have fared.

Which gold ETFs delivered consistently high returns over one, three and five years? The table below lists gold ETF schemes ranked by their one-year returns. While no scheme has delivered positive returns, the fund with the lowest negative return has been ranked highest. The list includes only funds with performance data available across all three periods.

Gold ETF scheme 1 year 3 years 5 years ICICI Pru Gold ETF -0.12% 25.97% 20.17% Kotak Gold ETF -0.20% 25.85% 20.08% HDFC Gold ETF -0.25% 25.97% 20.05% Quantum Gold ETF -0.26% 25.95% 20.08% Axis Gold ETF -0.36% 25.82% 20.10% *Source: Value Research, CAGR as on 27 November 2026, Direct plans

ICICI Pru Gold ETF has delivered the lowest negative return over one year. Over three years, all the funds have delivered returns between 25% and 26%, with ICICI Pru and HDFC leading. Over five years, ICICI Pru Gold ETF has emerged as the leader.

Which Nifty 50 ETFs delivered consistently high returns over one, three and five years? The table below lists Nifty 50 ETF schemes ranked by their one-year returns. While no scheme has delivered positive returns, the fund with the lowest negative return has been ranked highest. The list includes only funds with performance data available across all three periods.

Nifty 50 ETF scheme 1 year 3 years 5 years ABSL Nifty 50 ETF -0.21% 10.53% 9.97% Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF -0.26% 10.51% 9.94% SBI Nifty 50 ETF -0.26% 10.51% 9.94% Kotak Nifty 50 ETF -1.32% 10.13% 9.67% ICICI Pru Nifty 50 ETF -1.35% 10.13% 9.72% *Source: Value Research, CAGR as on 26 or 27 November 2026 as given, Direct plans

ABSL Nifty 50 ETF has delivered the lowest negative return over one year. Over three years, ABSL Nifty 50 ETF leads, followed by Mirae Asset and SBI. Over five years, ABSL Nifty 50 ETF has again emerged as the top performer.

Which category leads and where should you invest? The top-performing schemes show that Nifty 50 ETFs have performed better over one year, with relatively lower negative returns, while gold ETFs have outperformed over three and five years.

Investors can consider investing in both, as they offer exposure to different asset classes. The allocation should depend on their risk appetite and financial goals.