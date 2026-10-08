Gold ETFs: After a 5% fall in 2026, what price level offers a buying opportunity? Mutual fund investors take note

If you are looking to invest in gold ETFs or increase your exposure, the recent correction in gold prices may have raised an important question: should you invest now, wait for a further fall, or sell existing holdings?
Gold has fallen around 5% so far this year in 2026, while it is down 13.6% over the last six months. According to TradingView, the gold spot price on 8 October stood at around $4,123.625 per ounce (currently trading around this level as of 5:01 PM).
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, in its latest note, has outlined the levels at which the current correction could present an opportunity for investors.
According to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, the sharp rise in US Treasury yields has been the primary driver of gold's recent correction. The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to approximately 5.27%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.
While this repricing has resulted in near-term weakness, it believes gold continues to retain a substantial portion of the gains accumulated over the past several years.
Mirae Asset MF continues to remain constructive on gold because of several structural demand drivers.
Mirae Asset MF believes gold prices below $4,200 per ounce present a good opportunity to invest in gold. With the gold spot price currently around $4,123.625 per ounce, the price is below this level.
According to the fund house, the current correction appears cyclical rather than structural, although near-term volatility may remain elevated. It identifies elevated Treasury yields, higher-for-longer interest-rate expectations, a stronger US dollar, and profit booking following the strong 2025–26 rally as near-term headwinds.
For gold ETF investors, it remains constructive on gold over the medium to long term, viewing it as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against inflation, geopolitical risks, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.
“Gold's recent correction appears to be driven by yields rather than a deterioration in long-term fundamentals,” Mirae Asset MF said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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