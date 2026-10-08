Gold ETFs: After a 5% fall in 2026, what price level offers a buying opportunity? Mutual fund investors take note

Gold prices have corrected sharply, but the fall may be creating an opportunity for investors. Here’s the key price level to watch for those considering investing in gold ETFs, along with the factors that could influence prices ahead.

Sheetal Goel
Published8 Oct 2026, 05:36 PM IST
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Gold ETFs: After a 5% fall in 2026, what price level could offer a buying opportunity? Mutual fund investors take note. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gold ETFs: After a 5% fall in 2026, what price level could offer a buying opportunity? Mutual fund investors take note. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

If you are looking to invest in gold ETFs or increase your exposure, the recent correction in gold prices may have raised an important question: should you invest now, wait for a further fall, or sell existing holdings?

Gold has fallen around 5% so far this year in 2026, while it is down 13.6% over the last six months. According to TradingView, the gold spot price on 8 October stood at around $4,123.625 per ounce (currently trading around this level as of 5:01 PM).

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, in its latest note, has outlined the levels at which the current correction could present an opportunity for investors.

What has led to the recent fall in gold prices?

According to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, the sharp rise in US Treasury yields has been the primary driver of gold's recent correction. The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to approximately 5.27%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Gold

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Silver

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While this repricing has resulted in near-term weakness, it believes gold continues to retain a substantial portion of the gains accumulated over the past several years.

Also Read | Gold falls 26%, silver deficit persists: How should investors approach ETFs now?

Why does Mirae Asset MF remain positive on gold?

Mirae Asset MF continues to remain constructive on gold because of several structural demand drivers.

  • Central bank demand remains robust: Central banks continue to buy gold to diversify their reserves. Central bank demand in 2026 is expected to remain around 700 tonnes, significantly above the 2010–2021 average of 470 tonnes.
  • De-dollarisation continues to support demand: Emerging economies are diversifying their reserves and reducing reliance on the US dollar. Gold remains a preferred reserve asset because of its liquidity, store-of-value appeal and absence of sovereign credit risk.
  • Geopolitical risks remain elevated: Ongoing risks related to energy security, trade routes and sovereign debt continue to reinforce gold's role as a portfolio hedge.
  • India's festive demand could provide support: India is entering its seasonally strong demand period, with Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali and the wedding season expected to support festive and wedding-related gold demand in 2026.

Also Read | RBI MPC rate decision: Key mutual fund portfolio changes to make after Oct 7

At what level does Mirae Asset MF see an opportunity to invest in gold?

Mirae Asset MF believes gold prices below $4,200 per ounce present a good opportunity to invest in gold. With the gold spot price currently around $4,123.625 per ounce, the price is below this level.

According to the fund house, the current correction appears cyclical rather than structural, although near-term volatility may remain elevated. It identifies elevated Treasury yields, higher-for-longer interest-rate expectations, a stronger US dollar, and profit booking following the strong 2025–26 rally as near-term headwinds.

For gold ETF investors, it remains constructive on gold over the medium to long term, viewing it as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against inflation, geopolitical risks, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Gold's recent correction appears to be driven by yields rather than a deterioration in long-term fundamentals,” Mirae Asset MF said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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