Gold ETFs inflow rises in September. Experts see more rise on festival demand

As per the data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), Gold ETF inflow had gone up in the month of August 2021 as well. In July, the category saw a net withdrawal of ₹61.5 crore, Amfi data shows. So, gold ETF has received a net inflow of ₹3,515 crore so far. The segment witnessed just one month of net outflows, which was in July.