Gold ETFs or sovereign gold bonds, what are the best ways to invest in gold?

Time after time, gold has proven to be one of the best investment options especially when there is high inflation. The yellow metal is seen as a haven to hedge funds against inflationary pressure in the economy because stock markets do tend to correct heavily when consumer prices increase. Not just that, gold itself has the potential to protect investment during economic uncertainties. There are many options to invest in gold either in physical or electronic forms. Some of the online gold investment schemes are gold ETFs, sovereign gold bonds, and gold mutual funds among others. But what is the best way to invest in gold?

