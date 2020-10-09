Home >Money >Personal Finance >Gold ETFs receive inflows for six months in a row, may continue to gain traction
'Considering the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the global economy and the markets, this segment may continue gaining traction from investors,' says Himanshu Srivastava of Morningstar India.
'Considering the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the global economy and the markets, this segment may continue gaining traction from investors,' says Himanshu Srivastava of Morningstar India.

Gold ETFs receive inflows for six months in a row, may continue to gain traction

2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 09:26 AM IST Avneet Kaur

  • This year so far, the category has received a net inflow of 5,957 crores

Gold ETF category continued to receive net inflows in the month of September too. That made it an uninterrupted net inflow for six months in a row. According to Amfi, the Gold ETF category received net inflow of around 907.9 crores in August and a net inflow of 597.3 crores in September. This year so far, the category has received a net inflow of 5,957 crores. "Gold prices came-off its all-time high in August, after witnessing almost an uninterrupted rally this year. This probably provided a good entry point for investors to invest in yellow metal," says Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India.

Gold and silver prices edged higher today in India, tracking stronger global rates. On MCX, December gold futures were up 0.8% to 50,584 while silver futures rose 1.8% to 61605 per kg. In the previous session, gold price had edged up 142 amid a choppy session while silver had gained 0.17%.

With all major economies staring at recession due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, gold, with its safe-haven appeal, has emerged as one of the best performing asset class and a preferred investment destination among investors. Srivastava says, "Moreover, as the surge in coronavirus cases have cast a doubt on the swift recovery hopes, investors continue to hedge their exposure to riskier assets by investing a portion of their assets in gold, as it is seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty."

"Considering the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the global economy and the markets, this segment may continue gaining traction from investors," believes Himanshu Srivastava.

Gold functions as a strategic asset in an investor’s portfolio, given its ability to act as an effective diversifier, and alleviate losses during tough market conditions and economic downturns. This is where it draws it’s a safe-haven appeal, which has been on full display since 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Total gold ETF holdings are around record-high levels. (Photo:iStock)

A $79 billion gold ETF halts record run as haven demand ebbs

2 min read . 16 Sep 2020
Gold rates today: Prices on MCX rose to ₹50,584 per 10 gram

Gold prices today rise but down about 6,000 from record highs, silver jumps

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
The entire consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017 (REUTERS)

Gold worth over 6.62 crore seized by Customs at Hyderabad Airport

1 min read . 05 Oct 2020
The cash and gold travelled about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) in trucks guarded by armed military police, police motorcycle outriders. (REUTERS)

When billions in gold, cash were shifted by a central bank

1 min read . 04 Oct 2020
Aspen is attracting affluent buyers from both coasts and Texas.
wsj

Pandemic home buyers drive Aspen’s new gold rush

4 min read . 03 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout