Gold prices have come under pressure, reflecting the weakness in returns from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Gold ETFs track domestic gold prices and generate returns accordingly. However, not all funds have delivered identical returns.

According to Value Research data, 2 gold ETFs have delivered positive returns, while the remaining funds have reported negative 1-year returns. Here are the two funds that are still in the green, why their returns differ, and what experts say investors should consider before choosing a Gold ETF.

Which Gold ETFs are delivering positive returns? As of 23 November 2026, only the following two funds have reported positive one-year returns:

Angel One Gold ETF Reg: 1.31%

Zerodha CASE Gold ETF: 1.17% The remaining Gold ETFs have reported negative returns of around 3% to 3.8%.

Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, said that although Gold ETFs track the same domestic gold-price benchmark, their returns can differ due to tracking differences, expense ratios, cash balances, execution costs, and the prices at which the underlying gold is bought or sold.

Another important factor is the measurement period. Even a small difference in the starting and ending valuation dates can have a meaningful impact during a period of sharp gold-price volatility, he added.

Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, said, Every gold ETF in India holds the same thing: physical gold, valued at the same domestic gold price. Genuine differences between them come from only three sources:

Cost: The expense ratio each fund charges.

Tracking error: How closely the fund follows the gold price.

Cash holdings: The small amount of cash a fund holds instead of gold. Gupte said investors should not choose a Gold ETF based on this short-term performance difference.

“A one-year return gap between funds holding identical gold isn't a signal of skill, and it won't repeat in any reliable way. Some of these newer funds may well be good choices, but because they're cheap, track gold closely and trade easily, not because they briefly showed up positive in a table,” he added.

What key metrics should investors check before putting money in Gold ETFs? “With Gold ETFs, you're not picking a manager; you're picking a container for gold. The best container is the one that is cheapest, tracks gold most faithfully, and is easiest to buy and sell,” Gupte said.

Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, highlighted five key factors investors should consider:

Tracking error and tracking difference: These indicate how closely an ETF follows domestic gold prices. Tracking error measures the consistency of the difference, while tracking difference measures the actual return gap. Investors should compare one-year and three-year figures, wherever available, and prefer funds that consistently keep this gap low. Expense ratio: This is the annual fee charged by the fund and is reflected in its NAV. A lower expense ratio can help investors retain more returns over the long term. However, the cheapest ETF is not automatically the best if its tracking performance or liquidity is weak. Liquidity and bid-ask spread: Investors should check average daily trading volumes and the difference between buying and selling prices. Higher liquidity and narrower spreads generally reduce transaction costs, particularly for larger investments. Assets Under Management (AUM): AUM is the total money managed by the ETF. A larger AUM can signal an established investor base and potentially better liquidity, though it doesn't guarantee superior returns or tracking efficiency. Premium or discount to NAV: Investors should compare the exchange-traded price with the indicative iNAV or latest available NAV. Buying at a significant premium means paying more than the underlying value of the gold held by the fund. Checking this difference before placing an order can help avoid unnecessary costs.

Garg added that investors should not select a Gold ETF based on its one-year return alone. The better approach is to prioritise consistent tracking difference, low tracking error, reasonable expenses, adequate liquidity, and transparent physical gold backing. Under the regulatory framework, these ETFs invest in physical gold of at least 99.5% purity.