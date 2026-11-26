Gold prices have come under pressure, reflecting the weakness in returns from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Gold ETFs track domestic gold prices and generate returns accordingly. However, not all funds have delivered identical returns.
According to Value Research data, 2 gold ETFs have delivered positive returns, while the remaining funds have reported negative 1-year returns. Here are the two funds that are still in the green, why their returns differ, and what experts say investors should consider before choosing a Gold ETF.
As of 23 November 2026, only the following two funds have reported positive one-year returns:
The remaining Gold ETFs have reported negative returns of around 3% to 3.8%.
Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, said that although Gold ETFs track the same domestic gold-price benchmark, their returns can differ due to tracking differences, expense ratios, cash balances, execution costs, and the prices at which the underlying gold is bought or sold.
Another important factor is the measurement period. Even a small difference in the starting and ending valuation dates can have a meaningful impact during a period of sharp gold-price volatility, he added.
Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, said, Every gold ETF in India holds the same thing: physical gold, valued at the same domestic gold price. Genuine differences between them come from only three sources:
Gupte said investors should not choose a Gold ETF based on this short-term performance difference.
“A one-year return gap between funds holding identical gold isn't a signal of skill, and it won't repeat in any reliable way. Some of these newer funds may well be good choices, but because they're cheap, track gold closely and trade easily, not because they briefly showed up positive in a table,” he added.
“With Gold ETFs, you're not picking a manager; you're picking a container for gold. The best container is the one that is cheapest, tracks gold most faithfully, and is easiest to buy and sell,” Gupte said.
Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, highlighted five key factors investors should consider:
Garg added that investors should not select a Gold ETF based on its one-year return alone. The better approach is to prioritise consistent tracking difference, low tracking error, reasonable expenses, adequate liquidity, and transparent physical gold backing. Under the regulatory framework, these ETFs invest in physical gold of at least 99.5% purity.
The objective should be to identify the ETF that delivers domestic gold-price returns most efficiently, rather than simply choosing the latest category outperformer, he added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.