Gold fixed deposit (FD): Tenure, interest rates and features explained
The customers can deposit their idle gold under Gold Monetisation Scheme which will provide them safety, interest earnings and a lot more
One of the major challenges that investors in physical gold face are safe storage. Although, they can keep their gold in bank lockers. For that, the banks levy certain charges. But are bank lockers really safe? Though the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakh for your bank deposits, there is no insurance for the contents kept in a bank locker.
So, how about earning some interest on your idle gold?. You can deposit the idle gold in an RBI designated bank and earn interest on the same. This facility is available under RBI’s Gold Monetisation Scheme.
“Make your gold work for you! Deposit your unused jewellery and other Gold assets in Gold Monetisation Scheme and EARN!" Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.
Gold Monetisation Scheme
The Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) is intended to mobilize gold held by households and institutions of the country and to facilitate its use for productive purposes and in the long run, to reduce the country's reliance on the import of gold. The customers can deposit their idle gold under GMS which will provide them safety, interest earnings and a lot more.
Features of the Gold Monetisation Scheme
Gold FD interest rates
The interest rate you earn on your deposit depends on the tenure.
Short-term deposits
1 year 0.50%
Above 1 year up to 2 years 0.60%
Above 2 years up to 3 years 0.75%
Medium-term deposits, you can earn up to 2.25% per annum.
Medium-term deposits, you can earn up to 2.50% per annum.
If you receive the payment annually, you will get a simple interest (as on 31 March) on your deposits. If you receive it on maturity, the interest rate will be cumulative (compounding annually). You need to choose the mode of payment at the time of deposit.
