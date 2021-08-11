At a time when mutual funds have rewarded investors in a big way, the only category that has delivered negative returns over the past one year is gold .

These moderately high-risk level schemes on average are down more than 17% for a one-year period compared with nearly 30% returns given by balanced equity-oriented funds, which are of a similar risk profile to gold funds.

Moreover, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Monday, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in July witnessed the first outflows of the ongoing financial year at ₹61.49 crore. In June, such funds had logged inflows of around ₹360 crore.

According to experts, investors might have gone for some profit booking in July due to a weakness in gold prices.

Gold funds deliver returns that are more or less in line with the returns provided by the yellow metal. Therefore, the performance of such schemes has been poor since the prices of the commodity have been on a downward spiral.

Prices hit a four-month low level on Monday. The fall was driven by stronger economic data points coming out of the US, which has been boosting the US dollar, which makes the gold expensive.

“The better-than-expected jobs data in the US has fuelled the belief that the Federal Reserve may start tightening the monetary policy earlier than expected. High interest rates reduce the appeal for investment in gold. Also, an expectation of a quicker recovery in the US and global economy will reduce uncertainties and thereby investors’ appetite for gold," said Nish Bhatt, founder and chief executive officer, Millwood Kane International, an investment consulting firm.

Gold had witnessed a sharp rally till August 2020 owing to risk-off sentiment, following the covid-19 outbreak and unprecedented liquidity support by global central banks, and also owing to concerns around the US-China trade war and Brexit prior to the pandemic outbreak.

However, prices have declined around 15% as of 6 August 2021, since the peaks of August 2020 owing to risk-on sentiment following optimism over global economic recovery and positive developments around vaccine trials and subsequent roll-outs.

Over the medium term, gold prices (and in turn gold funds’ performance) would react (inversely) to the pace and extent of the global economic recovery, whether central banks resort to interest rate hikes amid high inflation levels and relative valuations of other asset classes.

According to Aditya Birla Finance Ltd’s (ABFL’s) recent report, resurgence of covid-19 waves, more contagious covid-19 variants, slower rates of vaccination and delays in doses supply could support the ‘safe haven’ appeal of gold prices.

Recovery in prices or not, experts say that investors should keep in mind that before comparing gold mutual funds with the stock market’s performance, it is important to understand the need for having gold in a portfolio in the first place.

“Times are gone where gold just served as a hedge against inflation and protected our investments against uncertain market movements. Gold has been a traditional investment instrument and in case of crisis, investors have always resorted to gold as a safety net. Hence, gold now serves as a protector as well as a wealth creator, and thus, needs to occupy some part of your portfolio," said Priti Rathi Gupta, founder, LXME, a financial platform for women.

Gold’s role as a diversifier has been reinstated as recently as last year, as it witnessed a drawdown of only 11% (S&P GSCI Gold Spot index) compared with nearly 38% drawdown by equities (S&P BSE 500 TR Index) in the covid-19 pandemic led sell-off in markets in February-March 2020.

Moreover, gold has outperformed Indian equities in four of the past five calendar years as of 2020 (in rupee terms).

“Diversification is an important aspect to consider while building your portfolio, as it cushions the portfolio against any adverse movements, since different asset classes, (viz. equities, fixed-income, gold, etc.) and even securities within an asset class respond differently to the same set of economic drivers," said Dhaval Kapadia, director - managed portfolios, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

Moreover, gold offers diversification benefits in a portfolio due to its low correlation with other asset classes and is seen as a safe-haven asset in times of global risk-off sentiment. “It is seen as a store of wealth and as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation," Kapadia added.

During the current time, when the market is at an all-time high and is highly uncertain, gold investment becomes even more crucial.

“Although people are getting attracted to equity and debt instruments due to competitive returns, one must not forget that if any concerns arise due to the pandemic, interest rate, or even inflation rate change; it could effectuate investors towards gold, leading to a rise in price and further, inviting investments in the same," said Gupta.

Looking at the past five to eight years, gold’s returns have been on a positive trajectory. Since it is a long-term asset, investors should not be stressed in the short term.

Meanwhile, financial experts also advise to remain invested or make an investment in gold, ignoring the market timing.

“There is a saying that you have to fix the roof when the sun is shining. Similarly, when a particular asset class is down that is when you should get into that, not when the asset class is soaring," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories and a Sebi-registered investment adviser. “Another very important point is that gold is a strategic asset class and investors should remember that when the markets are high, gold will not do well. At the same time, whether it gives -2% or -7%, investors should continue to keep it as a strategic allocation."

However, investors should keep in mind that gold can go through long periods of underperformance as evident from its historical performance. Further, unlike fixed income (interest) or equity (dividends), gold doesn’t generate regular income, making it an expensive asset class to hold.

Still, at any given point, an investor must have at least 10-15% of his/her portfolio dedicated towards gold investment, as it ensures averaging out any losses in the portfolio in the long term, during market falls, acting as a hedging tool.

The investments could include a combination of gold instruments such as gold ETFs, gold mutual funds and sovereign gold bonds.

Moreover, the percentage allocation in gold or choice of gold instrument needs to be at the investor’s discretion, basis their risk profile.

