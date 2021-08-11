Gold funds are fading. Stay put or cash out?

“There is a saying that you have to fix the roof when the sun is shining. Similarly, when a particular asset class is down that is when you should get into that, not when the asset class is soaring," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories and a Sebi-registered investment adviser. “Another very important point is that gold is a strategic asset class and investors should remember that when the markets are high, gold will not do well. At the same time, whether it gives -2% or -7%, investors should continue to keep it as a strategic allocation."

