Here's how much return gold has given since India's independence

Speaking on the gold investment pattern and its price rise over the years; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Gold has been a favourite investment option among Indians and it was a lucrative and revering investment instrument when India became an independent nation on 15th August 1947. The average gold price for the year 1947 is around ₹88.62 per 10 gm and today it has peaked up to near ₹48,000 per 10 gm in the retail bullion market — logging around 54,000 per cent return post-independence. However, importance of gold investment was realised after the 2008 global economic slowdown. People around the world come to know that gold is an investor's haven when other investments like equity, bond, etc. start nosediving. Till 2008, gold price was at around ₹12,500 per 10 gm but after that there was steep rise in gold investment globally. So, gold price has jumped from ₹12,500 per 10 gm in 2008 to ₹48,000 per 10 gm in today's the retail bullion market — logging around 272 per cent in the last 13 years."