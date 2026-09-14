Gold has delivered 23% returns since 2019: Why investors should factor in inflation when estimating future returns

Gold has delivered a strong run in recent years, with returns reaching 23% CAGR between 2019 and 31 August 2026.

But the longer-term history of the precious metal tells a more mixed story. Gold has gone through several extended periods in which returns remained subdued, even as it eventually outpaced inflation over longer investment horizons.

According to the September 2026 FundsIndia Wealth Conversations report, gold has historically beaten inflation over the long run, but investors should be prepared for lengthy periods of weak returns.

Why has gold's recent performance stood out? Gold has delivered 17.3% annualised returns over 10 years, 14.5% over 20 years, 12.2% over 30 years and 11.9% over 40 years, according to the report.

View full Image View full Image Source: September 2026 FundsIndia Report, Gold USD prices converted using the USD/INR exchange rate (gold prices exclude taxes and levies), Data as on 31 August 2026

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Gold prices have also seen sharp swings in recent months. As of 31 August 2026, gold was priced at ₹13,961 per gram, compared with ₹12,349 per gram a month earlier.

The price was higher at ₹15,292 per gram six months ago, highlighting the interim volatility investors can face even when gold delivers strong returns over the long term.

However, the journey has not been smooth. Gold generated around 0% returns between 1980 and 1989, followed by a 12% CAGR from 1989 to 1996. It again delivered around 0% returns between 1996 and 2002, before returning a 19% CAGR from 2002 to 2012.

The pattern repeated between 2012 and 2019, when returns were around 0%. This was followed by the sharp rise from 2019 to August 2026.

This history highlights an important point for investors. Gold can deliver strong returns over a particular cycle, but those returns can be followed by years of subdued performance.

How much return can investors expect from gold? FundsIndia estimates that gold has outperformed inflation by around 5-6% over the long run, when considered over an investment horizon of at least 21 years.

For a more conservative long-term return expectation, the report indicates inflation plus 2-4 percentage points.

4.82% + 2% = 6.82%

4.82% + 4% = 8.82% With India's CPI inflation at 4.82% in August 2026, this framework translates into a potential long-term gold return range of approximately 6.82% to 8.82% a year. This is a long-term expectation, not a forecast for the next year or two.

What should investors watch when investing in gold? Gold's returns in rupee terms are influenced by several factors. These include central bank demand, US real yields, mining costs, money supply, and the USD/INR exchange rate, according to the report.

For investors, the key takeaway is that gold can play a role as a long-term store of purchasing power, but its recent 23% CAGR should not be treated as a sustainable return assumption.

Its history shows that strong phases can be followed by prolonged periods of muted returns, making the investment horizon particularly important.