Gold prices have fallen to a 14-month low, slipping below the $3,800-an-ounce mark, amid a sharp selloff in global commodity markets. Silver has also witnessed a steep decline, dropping to around $45 an ounce, while copper has come under pressure.

A stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have weighed on precious metals, while concerns over global economic growth and industrial demand have added to pressure on copper prices.

Here's a look at the latest commodity price movements, the factors driving the selloff, and what experts recommend for gold and silver ETF investors.

Gold, silver and copper prices: How much have they fallen?

Metal Current price 1-week change 1-month change 1-year change Gold Spot/USD $3,728 -3.83% -9.97% -8.56% Silver/USD $45.28 -9.65% -21.02% -10.07% Copper Futures (Dec 2026) $5.69 -8.37% -13.66% +11.38% *Source: Investing.com, Data as of 11:00 AM

The price movements show that silver has witnessed the steepest correction among the three metals. Gold has also recorded significant losses, while copper has declined sharply despite remaining positive on a one-year basis.

On Wednesday, spot gold fell 3.2% to $3,726.19 an ounce, while US gold futures settled 3.2% lower at $3,741.90. Spot silver declined 5% to $45.03 an ounce. Both metals touched their lowest levels since September 2025, said Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com.

On Thursday, spot gold is trading at around $3,728 per troy ounce, while spot silver is at $45.28 per ounce. Copper futures are trading at $5.69 per pound.

In the Indian market, MCX gold is trading at ₹1,29,528, down 0.22%, while silver is up 0.39% at ₹1,61,359. Copper is trading 0.60% lower at ₹1,202.

Why are gold and silver prices falling? Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold and silver prices extended their selloff, with gold hovering near a 14-month low as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary reinforced expectations of further monetary tightening. Silver also remained under pressure, declining nearly 3%, amid broad-based weakness across precious metals.

There are two key factors behind the correction:

Fed officials’ hawkish remarks have strengthened expectations of further rate hikes, while rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar continue to weigh on bullion by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

The ongoing technology-led equity correction has also triggered cross-asset liquidation, prompting investors to sell precious metals to cover losses elsewhere. “The US Fed's October meeting minutes released yesterday showed growing concern among policymakers about persistent inflation. Expectations of further rate increases have strengthened the dollar and pushed Treasury yields higher. Both developments reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion,” Subburaj added.

He said silver's sharper fall also reflects its exposure to industrial demand and greater price volatility. For Indian investors, currency movements will add another layer to domestic price fluctuations.

Why is copper also witnessing heavy selling? Unlike gold, copper is primarily an industrial metal, making its prices particularly sensitive to global economic growth, manufacturing activity, and industrial demand.

Recent concerns over China's economic slowdown, a stronger US dollar, and uncertainty around investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure have added to selling pressure.

What lies ahead and what should investors do? Modi said escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could offer some support to precious metals. Regional media reports suggest Iran's IRGC launched missiles and drones at warships near Qeshm Island allegedly involved in an attack on the island, following earlier reports of explosions and smoke.

Targets, damage and casualties remain unconfirmed, but any verified escalation could trigger renewed safe-haven buying. Markets will continue to monitor Fed commentary, Treasury yields, dollar movements and developments in the region, with geopolitical risks potentially providing a counterweight to monetary-policy headwinds.

Subburaj expects volatility to remain high. “Investors should avoid trying to catch the bottom during a rapid correction. Staggered buying, measured exposure and clear risk limits are more appropriate until global prices and interest-rate expectations stabilise,” he added.