Gold's rally may be changing your portfolio in ways you haven't noticed

Some years ago, a relative called to tell me, in the tone of a man sharing a secret, that the gold he had bought for the family had more than doubled. I congratulated him. The gain was real. Then I asked what he planned to do about it, and the line went quiet.
He had not considered that a thing which keeps climbing might, at some point, demand a decision.
That silence is the subject of this column.
Quiet silence
First, an admission, because it bears on what follows.
For most of my working life, I held that gold was a useless asset. A lump of metal in a locker, paying no dividend, growing no business, kept aloft by sentiment and fear. I said so here, more than once, quite strongly.