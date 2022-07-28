Gold investment remains attractive despite demand slip on dollar strength2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 05:51 PM IST
- Gold demand fell by 8% to 948 metric tons, with much of the weakness related to the dollar’s strength, the WGC said
Demand for gold fell during the second quarter of 2022 as the strength of the dollar weighed on prices for the precious metal, but macroeconomic weakness is still likely to ensure it remains an attractive investment, the World Gold Council said in a report Thursday.