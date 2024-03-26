Money
Gold is shining brightly. Now, don’t start chasing this precious metal
Rahul Goel 4 min read 26 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Summary
- Wee buy gold for two reasons. First, for protection. And second, some others, buy gold to make a ‘return’.
Gold’s hot. In a brief conversation a few days back, I even got a price target. ₹ 1 lakh per 10gm. That is approximately 50% higher than today’s level.
