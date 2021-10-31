Gold jewellery received as gift, gold ETF, gold mutual fund: How they are taxed

Since many of us get the gold jewellery as gift or as inheritance, the cost for the purpose of computing capital gains is taken the cost of purchase for the previous owner who had paid for it. The gift of jewellery received at the occasion of marriage, from certain specified relatives and the one inherited are fully tax free at the time of its receipt. But gift of jewellery from other person are exempt only as long as aggregate of all the gifts in any form received by you during the year does not exceed fifty thousand rupees.