The price of 24K gold has declined substantially since its peak of about ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams in January this year. As of today, gold prices in the international markets are hovering around $3,650 per ounce, and MCX gold prices closed at ₹1,26,000 per 10 grams in the previous trading session. Thus marking a nearly 30-31% decline from its peak.

Now, it is important to keep in mind that falling gold prices can increase the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of existing gold loans, leaving borrowers with a smaller collateral cushion and potentially exposing them to demands for additional security, backing, or part-payment from lending institutions.

This risk arises because the outstanding loan amount does not automatically decline when gold prices drop. Therefore, as the market value of the pledged jewellery decreases, the LTV ratio rises, thus increasing the lender’s exposure.

Keeping these aspects in mind, let us discuss gold loans in detail along with the basic concept of the loan-to-value ratio. This will help aspiring borrowers plan their future gold loans effectively.

Why do falling gold prices matter for existing gold loans? For example, suppose a borrower pledges gold worth ₹1 lakh and takes a loan of ₹70,000 at a 70% LTV ratio. Later on, if gold prices decline by 20%, then the collateral value drops to ₹80,000, whereas the outstanding loan remains ₹70,000. As a consequence, the LTV ratio rises to 87.5%.

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Therefore, such a decline in gold prices reduces the collateral cushion available to the lender. The impact can be particularly significant for borrowers who took loans when gold prices were considerably higher.

What is the RBI rule on the LTV ratio? As per the revised RBI guidelines as of 1 April 2026, lenders must follow a tiered LTV structure based on the loan amount. The details of the same are as follows.

What are the RBI-mandated LTV limits for gold loans?

View full Image View full Image Note: The revised limits apply to loans covered by the new RBI directions, while earlier loans remain subject to the applicable previous norms.

What is the significance of this ratio for gold loan borrowers? Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, in a conversation with Mint, explained this aspect in detail, stating that lenders may take corrective measures when falling gold prices push existing loans beyond the prescribed LTV limits.

"When gold prices fall, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on existing gold loans rises, as the loan amount does not move with gold prices. RBI requires the prescribed LTV to be maintained throughout the loan tenure, so lenders may seek a part-payment or additional gold to bring it back within limits. Borrowers can stay ahead by tracking their LTV, servicing interest regularly and responding promptly to lender communication. Opting for EMI-based repayment can also help keep LTV in check."

What should gold loan borrowers do? These important observations highlight why borrowers should not base their decisions solely on the interest rates offered by lending institutions. It is essential for borrowers to understand the repayment structure, monitor outstanding dues diligently, and track changes in the pledged gold's valuation.

Furthermore, for any kind of debt or borrowing, regular interest payments and strategically planned EMI-based repayments can also go a long way toward helping borrowers manage their outstanding liabilities more wisely and effectively.

Also Read | Gold loans surge as borrowers pledge jewellery for bigger loans

In summary, gold loans do provide aspiring borrowers with quick access to funds against the jewellery or ornaments pledged by them; however, falling gold prices can drastically alter the borrowing equation.

That is why borrowers should be clear on the terms of their gold loans, ensure they maintain a sufficient collateral cushion, and avoid stretching their borrowing capacity to the maximum permissible LTV to avoid debt management complications and problems later.