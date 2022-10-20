Gold loan can help you in these situations this festive season

3) Health: With festivities, comes lots of happiness and joy. However, there are unfortunate incidents that one would never expect and be prepared for. A report states that between 2016 and 2020, three days before and after Diwali, 195 patients with burn injuries visited the emergency department, of which 54.3% (106) involved firecracker-related burn injuries. The average age of the cases was under 19 in 46.2% of them. Gold loans may be useful in such cases of emergency to meet these expenses.