If you have run out of options to manage the temporary cash crunch and taking a loan is the only option, opt for gold loan instead of a personal loan. If the borrower has the requisite KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, he can walk out with a loan against gold within an hour.

After checking for purity and weight, lenders typically give up to 75% of the gold’s value as a loan. “Besides quick processing, gold loans require minimum paperwork and lenders don’t check borrowers’ credit scores or ask for income proof to evaluate cash flows," said Gaurav Gupta, CEO, MyLoanCare, an online loan marketplace.

According to Gupta, gold loan product can differ between a non-banking financial company and a bank. If a person is looking for a loan against gold, he should know this difference and a few other important features.

What type of gold can be pledged?

Higher the purity of gold, higher will be the valuation and the loan amount. Most lenders ask for minimum 18 cart purity. If you are looking to take a loan against jewellery, the lender won't consider the value of gems and stones. He will only value the gold. Also, many lenders don’t offer a loan against gold bars. However, they accept coins with a purity of 99.99 and up to 50 grams.

Banks or NBFCs?

The first thing is to avoid going to jeweller or other small shops. They are not regulated and can dictate unfavourable terms and conditions. There is also fear of fraud. A borrower should opt for either a bank or NBFCs for gold loans.

Withing organised players, there are some NBFCs which primarily deal in gold loans. Such lenders are more liberal in valuing your gold compared to banks and may also have flexible repayment options. Say, a bank as well as an NBFC is giving you 75% of the value of the gold as a loan. But if an NBFC puts a higher valuation on gold, it would also offer a higher loan amount.

While NBFCs could give a higher loan amount, banks offer lower interest rates on gold loans.

Repayment options

NBFCs which have gold loan as their primary business also offer different repayment options. Besides the regular equated monthly instalment (EMI), a borrower can opt for bullet payment. In this, the lender will deduct the interest portion upfront from the loan amount. If the sanctioned amount, for example, is ₹1 lakh and interest charges are ₹10,000, the lender will give a loan of ₹90,000. At the end of the tenure, the customer needs to pay ₹1 lakh to the lender. This is prominent with NBFCs.

There is also an option where the borrower can pay interest as EMI during the loan tenure and principal at the end. This is common with banks.

Gold loans are suitable only to meet temporary cash flow problems. According to intermediaries, they should not be used to fund a big expense (like marriage or tuition fee) or build another asset. It’s, therefore, best to opt for a regular EMI option. The other repayment options are more suitable for businesspersons who may not have regular cash flow.

Charges, other rule

Usually, there is no prepayment on gold loans. A few banks can charge up to 1% of the outstanding loan. Besides processing fees, lenders can also levy valuation charges.

At present, gold prices are trading close to their all-time high. In case, the gold prices correct in the future, the lender may ask borrower to pledge extra gold. The idea is that the loan should be 75% of the value of the gold.

Also, if the borrower is unable to repay the loan on time, lenders have the right to auction the gold. But this is done after several reminders.

Gold loan can help you tide over the temporary cash flow problem, but remember to take keep the loan tenure short and approach organised payers as they are governed by Reserve Bank of India.