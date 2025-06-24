Gold loan: How it works and what borrowers must know

In a country like India that has a rich cultural heritage; where gold has intrinsic financial value and sentimental value, a gold loan gives you the ability to leverage the value of your jewellery without selling it. The loan can also be a quick and flexible funding option, for a range of needs, such as business, weddings, education, and medical situations.
Let's take a look at the key features of a gold loan in India, and what recent RBI directives a borrower should be aware of.
A gold loan is a type of secured loan by banks or a non-banking financial company, when it is secured against a bar of gold, coins, or jewellery in exchange for the loan. Loan to value is the percentage of the gold's market price used to qualify a loan amount, and the borrower gets the gold back when both principal and interest are paid off.
In April 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft rules to promote more transparency and better protect borrowers in the gold loan sector.
Gold loans are ideal for people who want fast liquidity without the hassles of a lot of paperwork and approvals. However, borrowers should act with caution:
In conclusion, yes, gold loans are quick, easy and often cheaper than a personal loan, however they still come at a cost. The RBI's new regime will provide a greater measure of safety and uniformity; with this, standard borrowers will have greater access to these loans.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
