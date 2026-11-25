India's gold loan market is witnessing a shift in how borrowers use credit, with pledged jewellery increasingly serving as a source of funds for business requirements and planned expenses rather than just a financial safety net during emergencies. Small-business owners are turning to gold-backed loans to meet working-capital needs, while rising gold prices are allowing borrowers to access larger amounts against their existing jewellery.

The shift is reflected in the sharp expansion of the market. India's outstanding gold loan portfolio grew 60.6% year-on-year to ₹23.3 lakh crore in September 2026, accounting for 12.6% of the country's retail credit portfolio, according to CRIF Credit Information Services data. Gold loans' share of retail credit increased by 3.3 percentage points over the year.

The number of active gold loan accounts also rose 14% to 10.2 crore during the period. However, the value of outstanding loans is growing considerably faster than the number of accounts, indicating that borrowers are increasingly accessing larger amounts of credit.

Gold loan ticket sizes increase The average gold loan ticket size increased 32.7% year-on-year to ₹2.2 lakh in the second quarter of FY27. Loan originations by value rose 27.2% to ₹8.15 lakh crore, even as the number of loans originated declined 4.1% to 3.69 crore.

Larger loans are driving a significant part of this growth. Loans above ₹2.5 lakh accounted for 67.1% of gold loan origination value, while loans of ₹5 lakh and above contributed around 40%. However, these larger loans represented only 10% of the total loan volumes.

Rising gold prices have contributed to this trend by increasing the value of jewellery that borrowers can pledge. This allows households and business owners to raise more funds without having to sell their gold.

The changing usage of gold loans is also important. Krishnan Sitaraman, chief rating officer at Crisil Ratings, said small-business promoters are increasingly using gold-backed loans to meet working-capital requirements instead of relying on them only during emergencies.

For small businesses, gold loans can provide access to secured credit without the documentation and processes associated with some other forms of borrowing. However, the suitability of such loans depends on the cost of credit, repayment capacity and the purpose for which the money is being used.

New borrowers expand the market The growth is not limited to existing borrowers taking larger loans. The market is also attracting first-time credit users. Around 45.7 lakh borrowers accessed gold loans for the first time in the second quarter of FY27, compared with 23.7 lakh in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Their share of gold loan originations increased from 12.9% to 18.5% over the same period.

Women accounted for 42.2% of the outstanding gold loan portfolio in September 2026, highlighting their significant participation in this segment.

Gold lending is also spreading beyond its traditional southern markets. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala together accounted for 72% of outstanding gold loans. However, the rest of India recorded annual portfolio growth of 96.4%, suggesting that the product is gaining traction in other regions as well.

Higher borrowing brings repayment risks The expansion of the gold loan market also raises questions about borrowers' repayment capacity. While higher gold prices can improve loan eligibility, they do not necessarily translate into higher household incomes or stronger cash flows for small businesses.

CRIF data shows that the share of very high-risk borrowers in the gold loan portfolio increased to 16.7% in September 2026 from 14.8% in September 2024. This makes it important to distinguish between increased access to credit and the ability to repay it.

Borrowers also need to account for the possibility of losing their pledged jewellery if they fail to repay the loan. Interest rates, processing charges, repayment schedules and penalties can differ across lenders. A borrower should therefore compare the total cost of borrowing instead of focusing only on the amount that can be raised against gold.

The Reserve Bank of India's revised directions on lending against gold and silver collateral also prescribe loan-to-value (LTV) limits for consumption loans. Lenders can offer an LTV of up to 85% for loans of up to ₹2.5 lakh, 80% for loans above ₹2.5 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh, and 75% for loans exceeding ₹5 lakh.