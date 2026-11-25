India's gold loan market is witnessing a shift in how borrowers use credit, with pledged jewellery increasingly serving as a source of funds for business requirements and planned expenses rather than just a financial safety net during emergencies. Small-business owners are turning to gold-backed loans to meet working-capital needs, while rising gold prices are allowing borrowers to access larger amounts against their existing jewellery.

Advertisement

The shift is reflected in the sharp expansion of the market. India's outstanding gold loan portfolio grew 60.6% year-on-year to ₹23.3 lakh crore in September 2026, accounting for 12.6% of the country's retail credit portfolio, according to CRIF Credit Information Services data. Gold loans' share of retail credit increased by 3.3 percentage points over the year.

The number of active gold loan accounts also rose 14% to 10.2 crore during the period. However, the value of outstanding loans is growing considerably faster than the number of accounts, indicating that borrowers are increasingly accessing larger amounts of credit.

Gold loan ticket sizes increase The average gold loan ticket size increased 32.7% year-on-year to ₹2.2 lakh in the second quarter of FY27. Loan originations by value rose 27.2% to ₹8.15 lakh crore, even as the number of loans originated declined 4.1% to 3.69 crore.

Advertisement

Larger loans are driving a significant part of this growth. Loans above ₹2.5 lakh accounted for 67.1% of gold loan origination value, while loans of ₹5 lakh and above contributed around 40%. However, these larger loans represented only 10% of the total loan volumes.

Rising gold prices have contributed to this trend by increasing the value of jewellery that borrowers can pledge. This allows households and business owners to raise more funds without having to sell their gold.

The changing usage of gold loans is also important. Krishnan Sitaraman, chief rating officer at Crisil Ratings, said small-business promoters are increasingly using gold-backed loans to meet working-capital requirements instead of relying on them only during emergencies.

For small businesses, gold loans can provide access to secured credit without the documentation and processes associated with some other forms of borrowing. However, the suitability of such loans depends on the cost of credit, repayment capacity and the purpose for which the money is being used.

Advertisement

New borrowers expand the market The growth is not limited to existing borrowers taking larger loans. The market is also attracting first-time credit users. Around 45.7 lakh borrowers accessed gold loans for the first time in the second quarter of FY27, compared with 23.7 lakh in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Their share of gold loan originations increased from 12.9% to 18.5% over the same period.

Women accounted for 42.2% of the outstanding gold loan portfolio in September 2026, highlighting their significant participation in this segment.

Gold lending is also spreading beyond its traditional southern markets. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala together accounted for 72% of outstanding gold loans. However, the rest of India recorded annual portfolio growth of 96.4%, suggesting that the product is gaining traction in other regions as well.

Advertisement

Higher borrowing brings repayment risks The expansion of the gold loan market also raises questions about borrowers' repayment capacity. While higher gold prices can improve loan eligibility, they do not necessarily translate into higher household incomes or stronger cash flows for small businesses.

CRIF data shows that the share of very high-risk borrowers in the gold loan portfolio increased to 16.7% in September 2026 from 14.8% in September 2024. This makes it important to distinguish between increased access to credit and the ability to repay it.

Borrowers also need to account for the possibility of losing their pledged jewellery if they fail to repay the loan. Interest rates, processing charges, repayment schedules and penalties can differ across lenders. A borrower should therefore compare the total cost of borrowing instead of focusing only on the amount that can be raised against gold.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India's revised directions on lending against gold and silver collateral also prescribe loan-to-value (LTV) limits for consumption loans. Lenders can offer an LTV of up to 85% for loans of up to ₹2.5 lakh, 80% for loans above ₹2.5 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh, and 75% for loans exceeding ₹5 lakh.

For borrowers, the growing availability of gold-backed credit offers another financing option, particularly when funds are required quickly. However, using jewellery to finance business operations or other expenses makes repayment planning essential. A gold loan should be assessed against expected cash flows and the ability to repay within the agreed period, rather than treated as an extension of disposable income.

Advertisement

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.