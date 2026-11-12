Borrow with monthly cash flows in mind: TransUnion CIBIL's Bhavesh Jain

Gold loans have grown in both volume and value over the last three years, with more people borrowing and an increase in gold prices. As of August 2026, the outstanding book shows it is the second-largest retail credit product in India after mortgages. The 90-plus-day past-due rate is 0.3%, compared with 1.3% across retail credit, as lenders can liquidate the pledged gold in the event of default, limiting potential losses. However, the rate has doubled from 0.16% in March 2026. While it is lower than a year ago, the increase over five months is a trend to watch.