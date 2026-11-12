Gold loans have emerged as one of India's fastest-growing retail credit products, with the outstanding loan book reaching ₹22.5 trillion and 5.5 crore customers as of August 2026, according to the November report by TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company. As part of the Mint Money Guru series, Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, highlights how repeat borrowing is shaping the segment, why borrowers should watch their cash flows, and which habits keep credit scores healthy.
Borrow with monthly cash flows in mind: TransUnion CIBIL's Bhavesh Jain
SummaryThe choice of credit should primarily depend on three factors: the purpose of borrowing, the amount required and the borrower's ability to repay within a defined period, said Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL.
Gold loans have emerged as one of India's fastest-growing retail credit products, with the outstanding loan book reaching ₹22.5 trillion and 5.5 crore customers as of August 2026, according to the November report by TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company. As part of the Mint Money Guru series, Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, highlights how repeat borrowing is shaping the segment, why borrowers should watch their cash flows, and which habits keep credit scores healthy.
About the Author
Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.
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