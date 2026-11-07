Gold loan rules 2026: What RBI changed on loan eligibility, valuation, repayment, and auction of pledged gold jewellery

Are you looking to apply for a fresh gold-backed loan this Diwali? Have you planned how you will utilise the funds? If not, then before planning for any such applications, it is prudent to seek professional advice and plan your borrowing strategically.

As of today, securing a loan against gold jewellery has turned into a more regulated and deeply scrutinised affair. This has happened as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a clearly defined, elaborate and uniform framework to bring transparency and standardise gold valuations. The overall aim is to boost borrower confidence and protect their rights.

Furthermore, it is vital to keep in mind that the new rules that were notified initially on 6 June 2025 had to be implemented by the lending institutions no later than 1 April 2026. Having a clear understanding of the new rules on gold-backed loans and their long-term implications can go a long way to help aspiring borrowers make meaningful borrowing decisions.

As of today, i.e., 7 November 2026, the framework covers commercial banking institutions, small finance banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Keeping these basics in mind, here are the key changes borrowers should understand.

1. Higher loan eligibility for small borrowers The RBI has introduced a tiered loan-to-value (LTV) structure for consumption loans, replacing the earlier uniform 75% ceiling. This is expected to provide much-needed respite for regular borrowers.

Loan amount Maximum LTV Up to ₹ 2.5 lakh 85% Above ₹ 2.5 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh 80% Above ₹ 5 lakh 75%

This means small borrowers can potentially access a higher loan against the same gold collateral. However, lenders must assess repayment capacity for loans exceeding ₹2.5 lakh.

2. Gold valuation rules become more transparent Lenders must value gold based on its actual purity, using the lower of its average closing price over the preceding 30 days or the previous day's closing price. It is critical to note that only the real intrinsic value of the yellow metal will be counted. Making charges, precious stones, and gems cannot increase the eligible loan amount.

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3. Stricter repayment and auction rules Bullet repayment gold loans for consumption purposes cannot exceed 12 months. Not only this, but the LTV limit must also be maintained throughout the loan period, including interest payable at maturity. Furthermore, before the auction of pledged gold following a default, lending institutions must give borrowers adequate notice and information about the auction. Secondly, the auction reserve price cannot be below 90% of the current value, reducing to 85% if two subsequent auctions are unsuccessful.

4. Faster return of pledged jewellery Lenders must ensure that pledged gold is returned on the day of full repayment or within 7 working days. In order to ensure seamless compliance. In case a delay is attributable to the lending institution, the borrower will be entitled to compensation of ₹5,000 per day for each day beyond the prescribed period, subject to the applicable rules and regulations.

What are the key takeaways for borrowers? The newly evolved framework ensures that gold-backed borrowing becomes more transparent, seamless, and borrower-friendly, and that safeguards against unfair valuations are strengthened; in addition, delayed returns and opaque auctions are meaningfully addressed.

Still, a higher eligible loan amount does not automatically make borrowing affordable. Loans will be cleared only after an individual borrower satisfactorily meets the basic eligibility criteria.

Due to this, before pledging jewellery, aspiring borrowers should remain vigilant and carefully compare applicable interest rates, processing charges, other associated borrowing expenses, overall loan terms, repayment schedules, and auction conditions.

Generally, gold loans should be considered as a short-term borrowing option, with a well-defined repayment plan and strategy to avoid losing valuable family assets.