India's gold loan market is facing closer regulatory scrutiny after a sharp correction in bullion prices weakened the value of jewellery pledged as collateral, raising concerns about repayment stress and lenders' exposure to borrowers who took loans when gold was trading near record highs.

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The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) supervisory officials have reviewed early indicators of stress, asset quality and the loan amounts extended against pledged gold, Bloomberg reported on November 28, citing people familiar with the matter.

The central bank is also checking whether lenders are maintaining the prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) limits as falling gold prices reduce the value of collateral. Banks and non-bank lenders can extend loans of up to 85% of the metal's value in certain categories, but the RBI has not found evidence of breaches so far, according to the report.

The heightened scrutiny comes as India's gold lending market has expanded rapidly. The industry has grown almost fivefold in five years to ₹23 trillion (about $247 billion), according to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report cited by Bloomberg. Around 60% of the market remains informal. Despite its size, the segment accounted for about 2.5% of India's bank credit as of September, limiting the immediate risk to the broader banking system.

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Falling gold prices increase collateral risks Gold prices have fallen around 30% from their January peak, putting pressure on loans that were sanctioned when pledged jewellery commanded significantly higher valuations.

A gold loan is secured against jewellery, with the lender determining the amount based on the value of the pledged gold. When gold prices decline, the outstanding loan does not automatically reduce, but the value of the security backing it does. This increases the LTV ratio and reduces the lender's collateral cushion.

For instance, if a lender provides a loan of ₹75,000 against gold valued at ₹1 lakh, the initial LTV is 75%. If the value of the pledged gold subsequently falls by 25% to ₹75,000, the LTV rises to 100%, even though the borrower has not borrowed any additional money.

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A prolonged decline in bullion prices could therefore leave lenders with inadequate collateral in the event of borrower defaults. Lenders may have to seek additional gold or partial repayment to restore the collateral cover, while defaults could eventually result in auctions of pledged jewellery.

Lenders report early signs of repayment stress The pressure is already becoming visible in some gold loan portfolios. IIFL Finance's non-performing assets in its gold loan portfolio increased to 0.9% of total loans at the end of September, compared with 0.6% in the previous quarter.

At Bajaj Finance, the share of gold loans facing repayment stress rose to 2.02% from 1.87% over the same period, according to company disclosures cited in the Bloomberg report.

The emerging stress is also linked to changes in repayment practices. Revised RBI lending norms have restricted the practice of deferring interest repayment in certain loan structures, making repayment obligations more immediate for borrowers who previously relied on bullet repayment arrangements.

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The shift could expose weaknesses in borrowers' repayment capacity, particularly those who took short-term loans against jewellery but do not have regular cash flows to service their dues. Bloomberg reported that the stress in gold credit portfolios could persist over the next few quarters.

What RBI's revised gold loan rules mean for lenders The RBI's revised Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral Directions, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, introduced a harmonised framework for regulated lenders, including banks and NBFCs.

For consumption loans, the central bank has prescribed maximum LTV ratios based on the loan amount:

Gold loan amount Maximum LTV Up to ₹ 2.5 lakh 85% Above ₹ 2.5 lakh and up to ₹ 5 lakh 80% Above ₹ 5 lakh 75%

Lenders are required to maintain the prescribed LTV throughout the loan tenure. Their policies must also specify the action to be taken if the ratio is breached.

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For lenders, the challenge now is to balance growth in gold-backed lending with tighter collateral management and repayment discipline. A sustained fall in bullion prices could increase recovery costs, put pressure on asset quality and lead to higher provisioning requirements.

While the gold loan segment's relatively small share of overall bank credit limits the immediate systemic risk, continued growth in lending and further weakness in collateral values could make it an important area of regulatory attention.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.