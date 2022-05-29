Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold loan: This PSB offers 50% waiver on processing fees, competitive interest rates

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a competitive interest rate and a 50% waiver on the processing fee.
1 min read . 02:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • SBI offers gold loans for an amount ranging as low as 20,000. The maximum loan amount is 50 lakh.

A gold loan is a secured form of loan that a lender offers. Borrowers keep their gold ranging from 18 carats to 24 carats with the lender for availing capital. Gold loans usually have a lower interest rate compared to other term loans, while they also have faster processing and flexible repayment options. The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a competitive interest rate and a 50% waiver on the processing fee.

On Sunday, SBI through its Twitter account said, "With quick sanctioning & flexible repayment, get sparkling deals on SBI Gold Loan." One of the easiest ways to apply for a gold loan is through SBI's YONO app.

SBI offers gold loans for an amount ranging as low as 20,000. The maximum loan amount is 50 lakh.

The bank has a 25% margin each on gold loans and liquid gold loans. While the margin is 35% on bullet repayment gold.

The borrowers can pledge their gold ornaments duly verified for quality & quantity.

It has processing fees of 0.25% of the loan amount which would be minimum at 250 plus applicable GST. Also, gold appraiser charges will be paid by the Applicant.

Further, in terms of interest rate, SBI imposes 0.30% above the MCLR 1-year rate.

SBI's Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for 1-year tenure is at 7.20%.