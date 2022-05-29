A gold loan is a secured form of loan that a lender offers. Borrowers keep their gold ranging from 18 carats to 24 carats with the lender for availing capital. Gold loans usually have a lower interest rate compared to other term loans, while they also have faster processing and flexible repayment options. The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a competitive interest rate and a 50% waiver on the processing fee.

