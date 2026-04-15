Gold loan vs gold overdraft facility: Here's all you need to know before choosing what works best for you

The value of household gold is nearing $5 trillion, comprising an impressive 65% of the non-property wealth in India, a Kotak Institutional Equities report showed. Overall, Indian households hold an average of 25,000-30,000 tonnes of gold, when divided across 24 crore census households, is around 100-150 grams per household. At current prices is this worth ₹15-20 lakh, as per Sachin Sawrikar, Founder and Managing Partner of Artha Bharat Investment.

Experts do advice leveraging household gold assets for returns or as a line of credit, if it only serves an investment purpose and not use case (weddings, occasions, family jewels). Thus, we explain what gold loan and gold overdraft facility is, what they entail, what you get and which is the better choice for those seeking flexible credit facility from banks and NBFCs.

What is a Gold Loan? Gold loan is when a borrowers' gold items (coins, jewellery, bars) are used as collateral to avail credit from a financial institution (banks, NBFCs, private finance). It is a popular way to gain liquidity from your gold assets due to low processing time, and quick disbursement. In case a borrower fails to repay the loan, the pledged gold is taken in lieu of outstandings by the lender.

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How does a gold loan work? You can approach a financial institution to pledge your gold for a loan. The lender will value the gold as per market rate and approve a maximum limit based on the valuation. The amount is disbursed once a loan agreement is signed.

The borrower is bound to repay the loan as per pre-determined installments and the pledged gold is returned once the full loan has been repaid.

In the event of non-repayment, the lender can sell the pledged gold to cover the loan amount.

What documentation is required for gold loan? Banks and NBFCs usually require KYC compliance from borrowers for identification and address proof.

You will also need to provide proof of ownership for the gold being pledged — this can be done either through the original purchase receipts; or in case of older or ancestral jewellery or gifts, a declaration stating the ownership. What is gold overdraft facility? Gold overdraft (OD) is a flexible credit facility offered by banks and NBFCs where you can pledge your gold assets as collateral in exchange for a revolving line of credit.

It functions similar to a credit card or bank overdraft, where you are approved for a sanctioned limit based on the market value of your gold assets. Typically, for loans over ₹5 lakh, the facility is capped at 75% of the value of your assets.

What is the eligibility for gold OD? When it comes to eligibility, most banks and financial institutions require identity and address proof, besides the duly filled application form to initiate the process for a gold OD application.

You will also need to be an Indian citizen and be above 18 years of age. You can check full list of requirements with your lender.

How is gold overdraft different to gold loan? When you take a gold loan, you get the entire eligible amount as a lumpsum upfront. However, for gold OD you can withdraw funds as and when required. Further, you are not required to withdraw or use the entire sanctioned amount, and interest is only applicable on the amount you do use.

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Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited noted that nowadays, some banks and NBFCs offer a gold overdraft facility instead of a conventional gold loan. “The main benefit of a gold overdraft is that you pledge gold and receive a credit limit. You can withdraw money anytime within this limit, and interest is charged only on the amount actually used and for the period it is used. If you do not require a lump‑sum amount, a gold overdraft is a better option than a traditional gold loan,” he noted.

In terms of the numbers, Sawrikar noted that gold loan rates from major banks currently range from 8.75-9.30% per annum, while gold OD rates are broadly similar though overdraft facilities may carry slightly higher upfront processing charges.

Gold loan vs gold overdraft: A comparison According to Sawrikar, the choice is needs based. “The decisive advantage of gold OD is how interest is computed,” he said, noting for a term gold loan under a ₹5 lakh, interest accrues on the full amount from day one. But, under a gold OD with the same limit, a borrower drawing only ₹2 lakh for three months pays interest only on ₹2 lakh for that period, materially lower total outgo for variable needs.

“The rule of thumb is simple. Gold OD for irregular or fluctuating needs. Term gold loan for a fixed one time requirement, where EMI discipline aids repayment. For most households using gold as an emergency buffer, the OD will produce lower actual interest costs,” he added.

Parameter Gold Loan Overdraft Facility Gold Loan with EMI Option Disbursement Provides a credit limit against pledged gold; withdraw as needed. Lump sum amount disbursed upfront based on gold's value. Interest Calculation Charged only on the amount utilised and for the duration it is used. Charged on the entire loan amount from the date of disbursal. Repayment Structure Flexible; repay as per convenience within the tenure. Fixed monthly instalments over a predetermined period. Suitability Ideal for individuals with fluctuating financial needs or uncertain expenses. Suitable for those with a specific, one-time financial requirement. Processing Time Quick approval due to minimal documentation; funds accessible as needed. Slightly longer processing time; entire amount received at once. Interest Rates May be slightly higher due to the flexible nature of the facility. Generally lower, reflecting the structured repayment plan. Usage Flexibility High; use funds as and when required, up to the credit limit. Limited to the lump sum received; any additional funds require a new loan application. Prepayment Charges Typically none; repay the utilised amount anytime without penalties. May have prepayment penalties or charges, depending on the lender's terms. Documentation Minimal; primarily involves gold appraisal and basic KYC documents. Similar documentation required; may include additional forms related to EMI structuring. Credit Score Consideration Less emphasis on credit score; gold serves as primary security. Credit score may be considered to determine eligibility and interest rates. Source: Aditya Birla Capital

Note: The differences above are illustrative. Actual terms vary across banks based on eligibility, income profile, and specific product features.

What are the risks to keep in mind? One also needs to keep in mind that facilities like gold loan and gold OD come with charges such as valuation charges, processing fees, penalties in case of delays and renewal fees (for ODs).

Another consideration is the value of your assets. If gold prices fall or rise, lenders may ask you to revalue the arrangement or ask for top-ups.