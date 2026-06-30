Gold loans are becoming the biggest driver of consumer borrowing? Here's what RBI FSR report says

Gold loans have become the fastest-growing retail credit segment in India, driven by soaring gold prices and rising demand for secured borrowing. according to the RBI's latest Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday.
Gold loans have emerged as the largest segment within non-housing retail loans, growing at a CAGR of 42.4 per cent since March 2024, the report pointed out. This is nearly twice the pace of overall non-housing retail loans (CAGR of 23.0 per cent) during the same period
The report also noted that, both banks and NBFCs have significantly expanded their gold loan portfolios in 2025–26, outpacing growth in other retail loan categories, including housing loans.
“This trend has been supported by a sharp increase in gold prices”
The report also pointed that the growth in gold imports "decelerated substantially" in May, which had witnessed multiple appeals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce consumption of the precious metal.
"Growth in gold imports, however, has decelerated substantially in May 2026 compared to the preceding month," it stated.
Gold imports stood at roughly USD 12 billion in May, marking the third consecutive month of decline, a graph presented by the central bank in the FSR showed.
Starting around May 10, with no certainty about an end to the West Asia crisis, which led to a steep increase in oil and commodity prices and put pressure on the rupee, with some fearing it would cross ₹100 per dollar, Modi made multiple appeals to citizens to stop consuming gold.
The RBI report said gold imports had risen significantly in FY27, especially on the back of a steep increase in the price of the commodity.
“Petroleum and gold together contribute more than half of the trade deficit, underscoring the trade balance's vulnerability to external shocks.”
The RBI said that an increase in precious metal prices is expected to cushion the fiscal arithmetic, which is going to come under pressure because of incomplete pass-through of elevated oil prices, excise duty cuts and the higher fertiliser subsidies.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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