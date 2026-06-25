Gold loans grow 84% YoY in FY26, outpace all other retail credit products, expand beyond traditional markets

Gold loans have emerged as a strategic driver of financial inclusion, outpacing all other credit products and recording 84% growth year-on-year in FY26, according to an Experian report. It has expanded beyond traditional southern markets to Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, it added. The report further said that portfolio quality has also strengthened, with improvement in net delinquencies.
The report, titled ‘Gold Loans in Transition: Market Evolution & Consumer Patterns’ notes that the product is rapidly evolving into a mainstream option for customers to “unlock the value of household gold”.
Manish Jain, Country MD of Experian India in a statement said the rapid growth of gold loans is enabling households to convert a traditionally held asset into a source of accessible finance. “This is supporting greater financial inclusion while enabling consumers to meet a wide range of personal and livelihood needs. We are seeing clear evidence that gold loans are becoming an increasingly important gateway to formal credit for a wider spectrum of consumers,” he stated.
1. The report identified rising gold prices as a key factor for growth in gold loans, as borrowers seem to view increased prices as a means to unlock larger loan amounts against the same underlying asset.
During the period studied, while the gold price index increased by 144%, gold loan sanction amounts grew by more than 200%, demonstrating how higher asset values are expanding access to credit. This trend is also reflected in borrowing patterns, with average ticket sizes nearly doubling from ₹0.98 lakh in FY23 to ₹1.96 lakh in FY26, indicating a clear shift towards larger-value loans.
2. Expansion of markets is another factor, as per the report. It noted that gold loans are now becoming increasingly broad-based across the country. And while Southern India continues to remain important, there is strong momentum across newer geographies.
3. Another significant factor, as per the report is Priority Sector Gold Loans (PSGL), which it felt drive inclusive growth and account for nearly 23% of total gold loan sourcing value in FY26.
“The segment continues to support formal credit access across rural, semi-urban, agricultural and underserved borrower communities. By unlocking the value of household gold, PSGLs are helping convert dormant assets into productive capital, especially supporting women-led households, micro-enterprises, livelihood generation and greater participation in the formal financial ecosystem,” the report stated.
It further noted that consumers' borrowing behaviour is evolving where those who took gold loans also engaged with multiple credit products. It added that the share of such customers has jumped from 10% in December 2021 to 17% in December 2025, indicating stronger borrower confidence and deepening customer relationships.
There is also growing customer stickiness within the segment. In Q4 FY26, about 75% of sourced gold loan customers were repeat borrowers, which shows that gold loans are considered a recurring credit instrument rather than a one-time solution.
It added that borrowing patterns are changing, with shorter loan tenures and stronger repeat borrowing behaviour indicating that gold loans are increasingly being used for meeting immediate liquidity requirements and recurring funding needs. “As participation in the segment continues to expand, the future of gold lending will depend on balancing growth opportunities with sustainable lending practices and responsible risk management,” as per the report.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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