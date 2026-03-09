Gold, an asset traditionally saved for a rainy day in most Indian households, remains largely untouched. However, as gold prices soar, a shift is emerging in the gold loan space.
Gold loans: Turning the rainy-day asset into a liquidity tool
SummaryGold loans are shedding their “last-resort” image as record prices unlock higher borrowing capacity. Experts say disciplined borrowing and awareness of LTV risks are key as more households monetise idle gold.
Gold, an asset traditionally saved for a rainy day in most Indian households, remains largely untouched. However, as gold prices soar, a shift is emerging in the gold loan space.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More