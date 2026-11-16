Gold loans: Sammaan Capital joins NBFC rush with launch in 16 branches in Q3 FY27, plans expansion to 30 more

Sammaan Capital is preparing to enter the gold loan market, with plans to launch the product across 16 branches in the December quarter and expand it to another 30 branches in the March quarter. The move marks the NBFC's push to diversify beyond housing finance and build a broader retail lending business.

The company has approved its gold loan product policies and is developing the technology and operational infrastructure required for the launch. According to its Q2 FY27 investor presentation, the lender plans a phased rollout, beginning with a soft launch in Q3 FY27, followed by a commercial launch in Q4 FY27.

The proposed gold loans will have an indicative average ticket size of around ₹2 lakh. Sammaan Capital is targeting a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 85% for loans below ₹2.5 lakh, with a maximum tenure of three years.

The company has indicated a yield range of 11-13% for the portfolio, with scope for higher yields in certain segments. This is the lender's expected portfolio yield and should not be confused with the interest rate charged to individual borrowers.

Customers will have access to different repayment structures, including equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and bullet repayment options, depending on the loan scheme.

Gold loan technology platform under development Sammaan Capital is building a dedicated technology platform to support its gold loan business. The system will cover loan origination, gold valuation, collateral management, disbursements, repayments and loan closures.

According to the investor presentation, technology development and system integration testing are underway, while user acceptance testing is planned for Q3 FY27. The company is also integrating Razorpay for payment processing and Signzy for digital know-your-customer (KYC) verification.

It is developing digital systems for branch-level vault management, including key and cash vault registers, with real-time audit trails. These systems are expected to be implemented by Q3 FY27.

The company has appointed Manish Kumar as product head for its gold loan business. He is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus with experience in retail lending and the gold loan segment.

The initial rollout will be followed by a gradual expansion of the business. The company plans to use portfolio purchases and co-lending to build its gold loan book before scaling up branch-led origination.

Sammaan Capital expands beyond housing finance The gold loan launch is part of Sammaan Capital's broader strategy to diversify its lending portfolio. The NBFC has traditionally focused on mortgage lending but is now expanding into other retail credit segments, including personal loans and business instalment loans.

Its branch network increased from 217 to 245 branches across 20 states during the first half of FY27. The company is targeting 270 branches by the end of the financial year.

Sammaan Capital reported assets under management (AUM) of ₹59,188 crore at the end of September 2026, compared with ₹56,239 crore at the end of June.

Its disbursements increased 62% sequentially to ₹6,278 crore in the September quarter. Profit after tax stood at ₹312 crore, compared with ₹243 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company's gross non-performing assets ratio was 0.15%, while its net NPA ratio stood at 0.11% at the end of September.

NBFCs look beyond traditional lending businesses Sammaan Capital's proposed entry comes as NBFCs look to expand their presence in the gold loan market and diversify their secured retail lending portfolios.

Gold loans offer lenders an opportunity to extend credit against household gold jewellery, while using the pledged asset as collateral. The segment also allows lenders to tap demand from households and small businesses that may require relatively quick access to secured credit.

For Sammaan Capital, the existing branch network could provide a distribution base for the new product without requiring an entirely separate physical infrastructure.

However, the company is adopting a phased expansion strategy rather than launching the product across its entire network immediately. It plans to begin with 16 branches in Q3 FY27, add another 30 in Q4 and pursue wider expansion in FY28.