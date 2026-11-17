Rising gold prices can help borrowers unlock a larger loan against the same jewellery. However, a higher loan eligibility does not necessarily mean taking on more debt is a good financial decision. Before borrowing, consumers should assess how much money they actually need, how much they can comfortably repay and whether they can manage the loan if gold prices correct.

When gold prices increase, the value of jewellery pledged as collateral also rises, potentially increasing the loan amount available to a borrower. This can be useful for people who need funds for an emergency or a planned expense. However, borrowing more simply because the value of gold has increased could result in an unnecessary repayment burden.

Puja Abhishek Singh, CEO of Manipal Fintech, says borrowers should assess their actual financial requirements rather than focus on the maximum loan amount they can secure.

“If the requirement is smaller, there is no reason to pledge more jewellery than necessary,” Singh says. Borrowers should make the most of their gold's higher value while limiting their borrowing to what they actually need, she adds.

What is the maximum loan you can get against gold? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed different loan-to-value (LTV) limits depending on the loan amount. LTV refers to the proportion of the value of pledged gold that a lender can offer as a loan.

For consumption loans, the maximum permissible LTV limits are:

Gold loan amount Maximum LTV Up to ₹ 2.5 lakh 85% Above ₹ 2.5 lakh and up to ₹ 5 lakh 80% Above ₹ 5 lakh 75%

These limits are maximum permissible levels, not borrowing targets. A borrower does not have to take the entire amount offered by the lender.

Singh advises borrowers against treating the maximum LTV as the ideal borrowing level. Gold prices can fluctuate, and borrowing close to the permissible limit may leave borrowers with less flexibility if the value of their collateral falls.

Instead, borrowers should consider how much money they need, how much gold they are comfortable pledging and whether their income can support the repayment obligation. Keeping a margin below the maximum eligible LTV can provide some flexibility in managing the loan.

What happens if gold prices fall after you take a loan? A sharp correction in gold prices can create complications for borrowers who have taken loans against jewellery at higher valuations.

A fall in gold prices does not automatically reduce the outstanding loan principal or the interest payable. The borrower remains liable for the full amount due under the loan agreement.

However, a decline in collateral value can affect the LTV ratio. Under RBI's gold and silver lending directions, lenders must maintain the prescribed LTV throughout the loan tenure. This means a fall in gold prices could push a borrower's outstanding loan-to-collateral value ratio beyond the permitted limit.

Singh says lenders may review the collateral position and, depending on the loan terms, ask borrowers to repay part of the outstanding principal or pledge additional jewellery.

This makes it important for borrowers to understand the terms of their gold loan before signing the agreement. They should check what happens if gold prices decline, whether additional collateral may be required and what repayment timelines apply.

Why loan eligibility is different from repayment affordability A lender's willingness to offer a higher loan does not necessarily mean a borrower has the financial capacity to repay it.

For instance, rising gold prices may make a borrower eligible for a ₹6 lakh loan instead of ₹4 lakh against the same jewellery. However, if the borrower's actual requirement is only ₹3 lakh, taking the higher amount would mean paying interest on money they may not need.

Borrowers should assess their monthly income, household expenses, existing EMIs and other financial commitments before deciding on the loan amount.

RBI's gold and silver lending directions, which came into effect from April 1, 2026, also require lenders to undertake a detailed credit assessment, including an assessment of repayment capacity, when the total loan amount exceeds ₹2.5 lakh per borrower.

Singh says borrowers should first identify their financial requirement and then decide how much to borrow. This can help them use their gold as collateral without disrupting other financial priorities.