Gold monetisation scheme 2023: How to apply? Benefits, eligibility, other details here
Gold monetisation scheme: The scheme offers short, medium, and long-term deposit options and allows investors to earn interest on their idle gold
Gold monetisation scheme 2023: Launched in November 2015, the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) was aimed to mobilise gold held by households and institutions and facilitate its use for productive purposes, and in the long run, reduce the country's reliance on imports of the yellow metal.