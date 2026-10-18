Gold on Dhanteras: celebrate the ritual, rethink the investment

Every year during the Diwali season, as Dhanteras comes around, people who have never bothered to invest in a planned way step out to buy gold on the same day. Jewellers stay open late, queues form at shop entrances, and almost the entire nation performs in unison what many believe is an act of investment.
I’ll be careful here, because this column is about money, not culture. The Diwali season is wonderful, and Dhanteras is one of its best parts. The lamps, the cleaning of homes, the sense of a fresh beginning, the gathering of families. None of this needs improving, least of all by me. If your family welcomes prosperity by buying a little gold, buy it with all your heart. The ritual is not the problem. The problem begins when we mistake the ritual for a financial decision.