Gold overdraft facility: Here's all you need to know about eligibility, credit limit and comparison to gold loan

Gold overdraft is a flexible credit facility offered by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) where you can pledge your gold assets as collateral in exchange for a revolving line of credit.

Indian households on average hold some 25,000-30,000 tonnes of gold (mostly as jewellery and coins). Divided across 24 crore census households, this works out to about 100-150 grams per household, worth ₹15-20 lakh at current prices, according to Sachin Sawrikar, Founder and Managing Partner of Artha Bharat Investment.

The value of household gold is nearing $5 trillion — and makes up a sizable 65% of the non-property stock of their wealth, a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 18 March showed.

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Thus, gold overdraft (OD) is a cost-efficient funding path for short term or irregular expenses with a fixed repayment schedule. It is most useful for those seeking ongoing access to liquidity without a taking a loan. Here's all you need to know:

Is there a credit limit for gold OD? How much can I borrow? Gold OD functions similar to a credit card or bank overdraft, where you are approved for a sanctioned limit based on the market value of your gold assets. Typically, for loans over ₹5 lakh, the facility is capped at 75% of the value of your assets.

How is gold overdraft different to gold loan? When you take a gold loan, you get the entire eligible amount as a lumpsum upfront. However, for gold OD you can withdraw funds as and when required. Further, you are not required to withdraw or use the entire sanctioned amount, and interest is only applicable on the amount you do use.

Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited noted that nowadays, some banks and NBFCs offer a gold overdraft facility instead of a conventional gold loan. “The main benefit of a gold overdraft is that you pledge gold and receive a credit limit. You can withdraw money anytime within this limit, and interest is charged only on the amount actually used and for the period it is used. If you do not require a lump‑sum amount, a gold overdraft is a better option than a traditional gold loan,” he noted.

In terms of the numbers, Sawrikar noted that gold loan rates from major banks currently range from 8.75-9.30% per annum, while gold OD rates are broadly similar though overdraft facilities may carry slightly higher upfront processing charges.

Gold loan vs gold loan: A comparison Parameter Gold Loan Overdraft Facility Gold Loan with EMI Option Disbursement Provides a credit limit against pledged gold; withdraw as needed. Lump sum amount disbursed upfront based on gold's value. Interest Calculation Charged only on the amount utilised and for the duration it is used. Charged on the entire loan amount from the date of disbursal. Repayment Structure Flexible; repay as per convenience within the tenure. Fixed monthly instalments over a predetermined period. Suitability Ideal for individuals with fluctuating financial needs or uncertain expenses. Suitable for those with a specific, one-time financial requirement. Processing Time Quick approval due to minimal documentation; funds accessible as needed. Slightly longer processing time; entire amount received at once. Interest Rates May be slightly higher due to the flexible nature of the facility. Generally lower, reflecting the structured repayment plan. Usage Flexibility High; use funds as and when required, up to the credit limit. Limited to the lump sum received; any additional funds require a new loan application. Prepayment Charges Typically none; repay the utilised amount anytime without penalties. May have prepayment penalties or charges, depending on the lender's terms. Documentation Minimal; primarily involves gold appraisal and basic KYC documents. Similar documentation required; may include additional forms related to EMI structuring. Credit Score Consideration Less emphasis on credit score; gold serves as primary security. Credit score may be considered to determine eligibility and interest rates. Source: Aditya Birla Capital

Note: The differences above are illustrative. Actual terms vary across banks based on eligibility, income profile, and specific product features.

Gold overdraft and gold loan: Different uses “The decisive advantage of gold OD is how interest is computed,” according to Sawrikar. He noted for a term gold loan under a ₹5 lakh, interest accrues on the full amount from day one. But, under a gold OD with the same limit, a borrower drawing only ₹2 lakh for three months pays interest only on ₹2 lakh for that period, materially lower total outgo for variable needs.

“The rule of thumb is simple. Gold OD for irregular or fluctuating needs. Term gold loan for a fixed one time requirement where EMI discipline aids repayment. For most households using gold as an emergency buffer, the OD will produce lower actual interest costs,” he added.

Gold OD: What are the considerations? While customers can choose to store their gold at home, in bank lockers and get insurance, or even invest in gold ETFs or mutual funds, Sawrikar noted that gold OD is a “powerful liquidity and security alternative for otherwise idle gold”.

“With a gold overdraft, you pledge jewellery as collateral and receive a revolving credit limit, withdrawing only what you need and paying interest only on what you use. The family retains ownership and the gold continues to appreciate without selling,” he noted.

He added that once the gold is pledged with a bank, the institution becomes responsible for its safekeeping. “Storage costs, security infrastructure and the bank's liability framework all apply, effectively transferring the custodial burden away from the household. The need for separate locker rental and jewellery insurance on that pledged portion is significantly reduced,” he added.

Having effectively “liquid gold” also means that you are prepared for medical emergencies, business cash flow gaps or education costs.

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