Gold overdraft facility: Here's all you need to know about eligibility, credit limit and comparison to gold loan

Gold overdraft is a flexible credit facility offered by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) where you can pledge your gold assets as collateral in exchange for a revolving line of credit.
Indian households on average hold some 25,000-30,000 tonnes of gold (mostly as jewellery and coins). Divided across 24 crore census households, this works out to about 100-150 grams per household, worth ₹15-20 lakh at current prices, according to Sachin Sawrikar, Founder and Managing Partner of Artha Bharat Investment.
The value of household gold is nearing $5 trillion — and makes up a sizable 65% of the non-property stock of their wealth, a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 18 March showed.
Thus, gold overdraft (OD) is a cost-efficient funding path for short term or irregular expenses with a fixed repayment schedule. It is most useful for those seeking ongoing access to liquidity without a taking a loan. Here's all you need to know:
Gold OD functions similar to a credit card or bank overdraft, where you are approved for a sanctioned limit based on the market value of your gold assets. Typically, for loans over ₹5 lakh, the facility is capped at 75% of the value of your assets.
When you take a gold loan, you get the entire eligible amount as a lumpsum upfront. However, for gold OD you can withdraw funds as and when required. Further, you are not required to withdraw or use the entire sanctioned amount, and interest is only applicable on the amount you do use.
Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited noted that nowadays, some banks and NBFCs offer a gold overdraft facility instead of a conventional gold loan. “The main benefit of a gold overdraft is that you pledge gold and receive a credit limit. You can withdraw money anytime within this limit, and interest is charged only on the amount actually used and for the period it is used. If you do not require a lump‑sum amount, a gold overdraft is a better option than a traditional gold loan,” he noted.
In terms of the numbers, Sawrikar noted that gold loan rates from major banks currently range from 8.75-9.30% per annum, while gold OD rates are broadly similar though overdraft facilities may carry slightly higher upfront processing charges.
|Gold loan vs gold loan: A comparison
|Parameter
|Gold Loan Overdraft Facility
|Gold Loan with EMI Option
|Disbursement
|Provides a credit limit against pledged gold; withdraw as needed.
|Lump sum amount disbursed upfront based on gold's value.
|Interest Calculation
|Charged only on the amount utilised and for the duration it is used.
|Charged on the entire loan amount from the date of disbursal.
|Repayment Structure
|Flexible; repay as per convenience within the tenure.
|Fixed monthly instalments over a predetermined period.
|Suitability
|Ideal for individuals with fluctuating financial needs or uncertain expenses.
|Suitable for those with a specific, one-time financial requirement.
|Processing Time
|Quick approval due to minimal documentation; funds accessible as needed.
|Slightly longer processing time; entire amount received at once.
|Interest Rates
|May be slightly higher due to the flexible nature of the facility.
|Generally lower, reflecting the structured repayment plan.
|Usage Flexibility
|High; use funds as and when required, up to the credit limit.
|Limited to the lump sum received; any additional funds require a new loan application.
|Prepayment Charges
|Typically none; repay the utilised amount anytime without penalties.
|May have prepayment penalties or charges, depending on the lender's terms.
|Documentation
|Minimal; primarily involves gold appraisal and basic KYC documents.
|Similar documentation required; may include additional forms related to EMI structuring.
|Credit Score Consideration
|Less emphasis on credit score; gold serves as primary security.
|Credit score may be considered to determine eligibility and interest rates.
|Source: Aditya Birla Capital
Note: The differences above are illustrative. Actual terms vary across banks based on eligibility, income profile, and specific product features.
“The decisive advantage of gold OD is how interest is computed,” according to Sawrikar. He noted for a term gold loan under a ₹5 lakh, interest accrues on the full amount from day one. But, under a gold OD with the same limit, a borrower drawing only ₹2 lakh for three months pays interest only on ₹2 lakh for that period, materially lower total outgo for variable needs.
“The rule of thumb is simple. Gold OD for irregular or fluctuating needs. Term gold loan for a fixed one time requirement where EMI discipline aids repayment. For most households using gold as an emergency buffer, the OD will produce lower actual interest costs,” he added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment and financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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