Why 2025’s market surprises make diversification more crucial than ever

The year 2025 has delivered its share of surprises—some encouraging, others unsettling—for financial markets. From tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions to GST reforms and a flood of IPOs, investors have had plenty to digest.

After drifting sideways for most of the year, broader equity indices are finally showing signs of life. Against this mixed backdrop, two asset classes have emerged as standout performers in the latter half of the year.

Gold, a long-standing favourite of Indian households, posted an impressive 30% return in calendar year 2024, comfortably outpacing equities. Silver, straddling the line between monetary and industrial demand, delivered a 25.3% gain. In hindsight, many investors wish they had boosted their allocations sooner. But this reaction itself highlights a familiar behavioural trap—chasing performance once the rally is already well underway, often with suboptimal outcomes.

The behavioural trap: Chasing performance

Data shows that investor interest in gold tends to spike as returns accelerate, only to fade when prices decline. This reactive approach underscores the importance of discipline and consistency in investment strategy.

Rather than attempting to time the market, investors are better served by adopting a long-term, diversified approach that minimizes emotional decision-making.

One effective way to achieve this is through outsourced asset allocation, investing in funds that automatically manage diversification across asset classes.

Today’s financial landscape is heavily interconnected and prone to sudden shifts. Leaning entirely on a single asset—even one currently in favour—can magnify risks unnecessarily.

Here's a snapshot of how key asset classes are currently behaving:

Gold and silver

Traditionally safe havens, these metals may perform well during inflationary periods or when fiat currencies weaken. Silver’s industrial applications make it more sensitive to economic cycles, adding volatility but also opportunity.

Equities

Equities may offer growth potential, especially in innovation-driven sectors. However, they are highly sensitive to interest rates, earnings expectations, and macroeconomic shifts. Performance varies widely across regions and industries.

Fixed income

Bonds provide relative stability and predictable income. While rising interest rates can pressure bond prices, they remain essential for risk management and capital preservation, especially for conservative investors or those nearing retirement.

Real estate and alternatives

Real estate, infrastructure, and commodities may offer inflation protection and diversification. Alternatives like private equity and hedge funds may enhance returns but come with higher risk and lower liquidity.

Why diversification matters

Chasing the top-performing asset—whether it’s gold in a crisis or equities in a bull run—often results in poor timing. Diversification spreads risk across assets that behave differently under varying conditions. The same principle applies within equities.

A closer look at NSE 500 companies shows this clearly. Between 1 April 2023 and 31 May 2024, weaker-quality and slow-growth companies outperformed their high-quality, high-growth counterparts. But since June 2024, the trend has reversed sharply, with the latter recovering over a quarter of their earlier underperformance. This reinforces why investors should diversify not just across asset classes but across equity styles as well.

In a world where change is constant, building a resilient portfolio through thoughtful diversification isn’t just smart, it’s essential. Investors should focus on balance, discipline, and long-term strategy, rather than short-term performance.

Correlation matters

Gold & equities: Typically show low or negative correlation. Gold tends to rise when equities fall, especially during economic uncertainty or inflationary periods (for example, 2008 crisis, early 2020).

Silver & equities: Moderate to positive correlation. Silver benefits from industrial demand during growth phases but can fall sharply during downturns.

Gold & silver: Strong positive correlation. Both tend to move together, especially during inflationary periods, though silver’s higher volatility amplifies movements.

Combining these assets may help investors build resilient portfolios that deliver better risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

As entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant wisely said, “All the returns in life, wealth, relationships, or knowledge come from compounding." Let diversified, multi-asset portfolios play their role in optimizing risk and return outcomes so that compounding can work its magic over time.

Data range: 1st April 2023 to 31st May 2024, 1st June 2024 to 30th June 2025

Growth – Companies with higher than average 5-Year CAGR historical sales growth

Quality– Companies with higher than average 5-Year historical return on equity

Universe – All companies in NSE 500 Index

Source: Bloomberg, Data as on 30th June 2025

Abhishek Tiwari, CEO, PGIM India Asset Management