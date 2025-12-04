Why 2025’s market surprises make diversification more crucial than ever
Summary
Despite gold’s stellar run and equities’ late-year recovery, 2025 shows why chasing performance can hurt investors. A diversified, style-balanced portfolio is key to navigating shifting market cycles.
The year 2025 has delivered its share of surprises—some encouraging, others unsettling—for financial markets. From tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions to GST reforms and a flood of IPOs, investors have had plenty to digest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story