Gold price breaks consolidation mode. Should you buy or accumulate?

Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking went on to add that while soaring dollar and treasury yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, capped the upside, the lingering geopolitical tensions are still underpinning gold's investment appeal. The US and European nations have teamed up on a series of fresh sanctions to inflict further economic pain on Russia. These sanctions even prohibit financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve Russian gold. Russia amasses the fifth largest gold reserve in the world and this move will impede financial transactions with other countries that continue to do business with Russia and exert pressure on the rouble.