It is advisable to have around 10-15% of your portfolio in gold to work as a hedge given its negative correlation with riskier assets such as equity. Sovereign gold bonds are one of the most recommended instruments for those looking for long-term investment in gold, as over and above the price appreciation, government pays an interest of 2.5% on these bonds. These bonds have a lock-in of 8 years and exiting before maturity is difficult. But if you hold these bonds till maturity, there won’t be any capital gains tax. In case you are planning to buy gold bonds, you may look at spreading your investments over the upcoming issues.