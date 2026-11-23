Gold has corrected sharply from its record high earlier this year, leaving investors and jewellery buyers wondering whether the worst is over. Its next move could depend on three US economic events in the coming weeks: the October PCE inflation report on 25 November, the November jobs report on 4 December and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on 9 December.

All three could shape the Fed’s interest rate path and outlook, which in turn affects global bullion prices.

Gold has fallen about 31.7% from its January record of ₹1.83 lakh per 10 grams. On 23 November, 99.9% pure gold traded at ₹1,25,030 per 10 grams in New Delhi, a minor recovery after seven straight sessions of losses.

A stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of further Fed rate hikes have weighed on gold and the wider bullion market. Gold pays no interest, unlike bank fixed deposits and similar investments, so higher interest rates generally reduce its appeal.

With these core fundamentals in mind, here are the three dates investors should watch over the next few weeks.

View full Image View full Image Note: These are extremely important upcoming events that could affect precious metal prices. Hence, investors should follow them diligently.

The October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, 25 November. This will provide investors with clear clues about the underlying US price pressure. Core PCE inflation will be a key focus for top investors worldwide. This metric excludes food and energy prices and provides real insights. It is released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Then next will be the November employment report, which will be released on Friday, 4 December. This is yet another critical report that will indicate whether the US labour market continues to hold and stays resilient. This is a vital metric because strong job creation could reinforce expectations of tighter monetary conditions, whereas signs of weakness may support the bullion market and gold demand.

After these two important events, the most closely watched will be the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, scheduled for Wednesday, 9 December. During this, investors will analyse and assess not just the interest rate decision but also policymakers’ guidance on future rate movements.

What should Indian gold buyers watch? For Indian gold investors and aspiring buyers, it is essential to keep in mind that domestic gold prices are influenced by international bullion rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and import duties. Hence, movements in the US dollar and global gold prices, along with how geopolitical developments related to the US-Iran war pan out, can directly influence and affect Indian gold buyers and investors.

Moreover, any further correction in precious metal prices, especially gold, might offer aspiring jewellery buyers and investors an opportunity to invest at lower levels. Still, investors should remember that volatility and significant price fluctuations can continue around major economic announcements and geopolitical developments.

These three dates could show whether gold’s correction extends or gives way to a recovery. Rather than assuming prices have bottomed out, investors should track the data and the Fed’s signals, and seek professional advice before investing.