Gold price dips after hitting 9-month high. Should you buy now?

According to commodity market experts, triggers for gold price are unchanged as Fed is still maintaining its dovish stance on interest rate increase whereas global inflation and bad US data are still there. They said that on MCX, December contract is expiring on 3rd December. So, those who have position in this December future contract are exiting their build-up holdings. They advised gold investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in both gold and silver as gold is expected to hit ₹50,000 to ₹51,000 by the end of this year while silver may scale up to ₹74,000 per kg by end of 2021.