Gold price dips. Experts say 'golden opportunity' for buyers

On gold price prediction for long-term Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking said, "At MCX, gold price has strong support at ₹46,500 and one should continue buying gold on every dip till it's above ₹46,500 per 10 gm mark on a closing basis. On the other hand, it’s immediate hurdle is ₹48,500 and once it breaks this levels, we can expect to see gold price MCX at ₹52,500 by Diwali 2021. So, my advice for gold buyers is to maintain buy on dips strategy with strict stop loss of ₹46,500 per 10 gm on a closing basis. Even if prices breach ₹46,500 per 10 gm mark, we are penciling in a decline towards ₹45,500 to ₹45,200 per 10 gm area that should again invite strong buying interest for a medium to long term perspective."